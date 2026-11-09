Auddia Highlights Accelerating Interest In Patented LT350 Distributed AI Datacenter Technology Following Election As Opposition To Traditional Data Centers Intensifies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Election puts data center power, land, and water demands in the national spotlight, with communities, utilities, and policymakers looking for alternatives to traditional development

14 issued patents support LT350's modular AI infrastructure that requires no new land or water intensive cooling, while preserving parking in the parking lots in which they are deployed

Increased demand for alternative data center solutions puts LT350 in the national conversation on the future of AI infrastructure and policy

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (“Auddia” or the“Company”), an AI-first technology company pursuing a merger that, if completed, would form McCarthy Finney, an AI holding company, today announced that LT350, a wholly owned subsidiary of its pending merger partner is seeing a significant acceleration in interest from potential strategic partners and customers since the mid-term elections as policymakers, local communities, hyperscalers, neoclouds, frontier model developers, and enterprises confront the infrastructure challenges of artificial intelligence's rapid expansion.

LT350's distributed platform addresses these challenges by turning the airspace of existing parking lots into AI infrastructure that require no new land, no water intensive cooling, no intrusive data center buildings, and no material new power infrastructure, all while preserving existing parking capacity.

The 2026 mid-term elections pushed artificial intelligence into the national spotlight. Concerns about data center power consumption, land use, water requirements, permitting delays, and community resistance to large-scale developments have moved from the margins to the center of the debate over how, and where, AI will be built.

Auddia CEO and LT350 Founder, Jeff Thramann, believes those concerns are real, but solvable. "The demand for AI is not slowing down," said Thramann. "Consumers use it, enterprises need it, and Governments are investing in it. The question is not whether AI infrastructure will be built. The question is whether we are willing to embrace infrastructure models that address the legitimate concerns communities, utilities, and policymakers are increasingly raising."

Thramann has recently participated in numerous national media discussions including examining how the election may influence the future of AI development and infrastructure deployment in the United States. In a recent article published by The San Francisco Standard, Thramann joined a broader discussion among technology and infrastructure leaders regarding the challenges facing traditional data center expansion since the elections and the need for practical alternatives that balance AI growth with public concerns.

The growing debate over AI infrastructure is an opening to rethink where computing capacity is deployed. Rather than requiring large greenfield developments, extensive land acquisition, water-intensive cooling systems, and major utility upgrades, LT350 is developing a distributed infrastructure platform designed to transform existing parking assets into AI infrastructure while preserving the parking capacity below.

The platform utilizes elevated canopy structures, integrated battery energy storage systems, and modular AI compute cartridges designed to support enterprise AI, inference, edge computing, healthcare AI, and other high-performance computing applications where data security and latency are of primary concern.

Where conventional data center developments run into community concerns, LT350's platform is designed to:



Require no additional land acquisition

Preserve existing parking infrastructure

Eliminate water-intensive cooling requirements

Speed deployment by only building canopies & utilizing pre-fabricated cartridges Support electric grid resilience through integrated battery systems



"Many communities are not rejecting innovation," continued Thramann. "What they are asking for is innovation that respects local resources, responsible land use, and community priorities. Politicians, the public, and the industry all need solutions that allow AI growth and community interests to coexist."

The next generation of AI infrastructure will have to deliver on four priorities at once:



Growing enterprise demand for AI compute capacity

Responsible use of land, water, and community resources

Electrical grid stability and energy resilience Speed of deployment and scalability



LT350 believes infrastructure approaches that address these priorities will become increasingly important as AI adoption accelerates.

"The elections have brought these issues into sharper focus, but the underlying challenge has been building for years," added Thramann. "Since the elections, we have seen a significant acceleration of interest in LT350's solution. America needs more AI infrastructure. The question is how we build it. We believe it is possible to expand AI capacity without consuming new land, without water-intensive cooling, and while helping support the electrical grid. That's exactly what LT350 was designed to do."

With interest in LT350 accelerating since the elections, and as public discussion surrounding AI deployment continues to grow, LT350 intends to continue engaging with potential strategic partners and customers to bring its alternative datacenter technology to market.

About the Merger to form McCarthy Finney (MCFN)

Auddia entered into a definitive merger agreement with Thramann Holdings, LLC on February 17, 2026. If completed, the transaction would combine Auddia with three early stage, AI-native operating companies wholly owned by Thramann Holdings: LT350, Influence Healthcare, and Voyex. The combined company would be renamed McCarthy Finney Inc. and is expected to trade under the ticker MCFN, subject to applicable approvals and listing requirements. McCarthy Finney would operate as an AI holding company supporting LT350, Influence Healthcare, Voyex, and Auddia with AI and Web3 capabilities.



LT350



Influence Healthcare

Voyex



About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification, is reinventing not only how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content but also how artists and labels promote their music and gain access to mainstream radio audiences. Auddia's Discovr Radio is the first music-promotion platform to deliver artists guaranteed exposure to radio listeners. Auddia's flagship audio superapp, called faidr, delivers multiple industry firsts, including:



Ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station

Content skipping across any AM/FM station

One-touch skipping of entire podcast ad breaks Integrated artist discovery experiences



For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication, other than purely historical information, may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the“safe harbor” provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning Auddia, Thramann Holdings, and the proposed merger between Auddia and Thramann Holdings (the“Proposed Transaction”) and other matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Auddia's and Thramann Holdings' management expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: the structure, timing and completion of the proposed merger by and between Auddia and Thramann Holdings, and the expected effects, perceived benefits or opportunities of the Proposed Transaction; the combined company's listing on Nasdaq after the closing of the Proposed Transaction; expectations regarding the structure, timing and completion of the financing needed to close the Proposed Transaction, including investment amounts from investors, timing of closing of the Proposed Transaction, expected proceed, expectations regarding the use of proceeds, and impact on ownership structure; the anticipated timing of the closing; the expected executive officers and directors of the combined company; each company's and the combined company's expected cash position at the closing and cash runway of the combined company following the proposed merger and any additional financing; the future operations of the combined company, including research and development activities; the nature, strategy and focus of the combined company; the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any products and services of the combined company; the cash balance of the combined entity at closing; expectations related to the anticipated timing of the closing of the Proposed Transaction (the“Closing”); the expectations regarding the ownership structure of the combined company; the expected trading of the combined company's stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“MCFN” after the Closing; and other statements that are not historical fact.

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words“opportunity,”“potential,”“milestones,”“pipeline,”“can,”“goal,”“strategy,”“target,”“anticipate,”“achieve,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intends,”“may,”“plan,”“possible,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are made based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management, concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Auddia, Thramann Holdings, or the Proposed Transaction will be those that have been anticipated.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Auddia's or Thramann Holdings' control, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the conditions to the Closing or consummation of the Proposed Transaction are not satisfied, including the failure to timely obtain approval of the proposed merger from Auddia's stockholders the risk that the required financing is not obtained in a timely manner, if at all; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the Proposed Transaction; risks related to Auddia's continued listing on Nasdaq until closing of the Proposed Transaction and the combined company's ability to remain listed following the Closing; uncertainties regarding the impact any delay in the Closing would have on the anticipated cash resources of the combined company, and other events and unanticipated spending and costs that could reduce the combined company's cash resources; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the merger on Auddia's or Thramann Holdings' business relationships, operating results and business generally; costs related to the merger; the risk that as a result of adjustments to the exchange ratio, Auddia's or Thramann Holdings' stockholders could own more or less of the combined company than is currently anticipated; risks related to the market price of Auddia's common stock relative to the value suggested by the exchange ratio; risks related to the inability of the combined company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance the development of its products and services; costs of the Proposed Transaction and unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Proposed Transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships, operating results, and business generally, resulting from the announcement or completion of the Proposed Transaction.

Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section titled“Risk Factors” in Auddia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was originally filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and in other filings that Auddia and/or McCarthy Finney makes and will make with the SEC in connection with the Proposed Transaction, including the Form S-4 and Proxy Statement described below, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in other filings by Auddia and McCarthy Finney from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Auddia's or Thramann Holdings' assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Neither Auddia nor Thramann Holdings undertakes or accepts any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as required by law. This communication does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Auddia or Thramann Holdings.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication and the information contained herein is not intended to and does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent or approval with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction or (ii) an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law, or an exemption therefrom. Subject to certain exceptions to be approved by the relevant regulators or certain facts to be ascertained, the public offer will not be made directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction, or by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including without limitation, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or any facility of a national securities exchange, of any such jurisdiction.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THE SECURITIES OR DETERMINED IF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TRUTHFUL OR COMPLETE.

Important Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction Will be Filed with the SEC

This communication relates to the proposed merger involving Auddia and Thramann Holdings and may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed merger. In connection with the proposed Transaction, Auddia and/or McCarthy Finney intends to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4 (the“Form S-4”) that will contain a proxy statement (the“Proxy Statement”) and prospectus. This communication is not a substitute for the Form S-4, the Proxy Statement or for any other document that Auddia or McCarthy Finney may file with the SEC and/or send to Auddia's stockholders in connection with the proposed merger. AUDDIA URGES, BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS TO READ THE FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT AUDDIA, THRAMANN HOLDINGS, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and stockholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Form S-4, the Proxy Statement and other documents filed by Auddia and/or McCarthy Finney with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at . Copies of documents filed by Auddia with the SEC will also be available free of charge on Auddia's website at or by contacting Auddia Investor Relations at investors.auddiainc.com/contact. In addition, investors and stockholders should note that Auddia communicates with investors and the public through its investor-relations website at investors.auddiainc.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Auddia, Thramann Holdings, and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other members of management may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Auddia's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about Auddia's directors and executive officers, including a description of their interests in Auddia, is included in Auddia's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026. Additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants in the proxy solicitations, including about the directors and executive officers of Thramann Holdings, and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will also be included in the Form S-4, the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

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