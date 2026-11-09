Envoy And LACI Collaborate To Bring Electric Car Sharing Across New Jersey Through $8.5 Million NJDEP-Funded Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initiative expands access to affordable, shared EVs in overburdened communities while supporting New Jersey's clean transportation and emissions reduction goals.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy, a provider of on-site electric vehicle car-sharing services and a wholly owned subsidiary of CID HoldCo, Inc., doing business as Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC) (“Dot Ai”), today announced that it is bringing its shared EV model to communities across New Jersey through a collaboration with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (“LACI”), supported by an $8.5 million grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (“DEP”) through its eMobility Grant Program. With deployments expected to begin in the coming weeks, the initiative aims to bring up to 30 electric vehicles to New Jersey cities across Hudson County and Bergen County, giving residents flexible access to EVs by the hour or day, without the ongoing financial commitments associated with vehicle ownership, including vehicle payments, insurance and maintenance.

The program builds directly on Envoy and LACI's prior work deploying affordable EV mobility in California's disadvantaged communities, including community car-sharing pilots in Los Angeles's Rancho San Pedro and Pacoima neighborhoods. The Rancho San Pedro program demonstrated the potential for community-based electric vehicle car-sharing services to support their operating costs through resident use. New Jersey marks the partnership's first expansion outside California, and a key project in LACI's City Climate Innovation Challenge, which helps cities integrate innovative emissions reductions that meet a municipality's specific needs.

"We are excited to build on our work with LACI and bring our shared electric vehicle platform to New Jersey communities through this important initiative," said Drew Hopkins, President of Envoy. "By expanding access to EVs where people live, work, and spend their time, we can help provide more convenient transportation options while supporting New Jersey's commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future."

For many residents in New Jersey communities, getting around day-to-day already means walking, biking, or public transit. Placing shared EVs directly in these neighborhoods is expected to give residents the flexibility of a car when they need one, whether for a grocery run, a medical appointment, or a trip transit doesn't quite reach, without the cost of owning or maintaining a vehicle. For many, it may also be their first time behind the wheel of an electric vehicle.

"LACI is proud to bring our City Climate Innovation Challenge to New Jersey cities and help increase access to light duty charging infrastructure and zero emission vehicles,” said Matt Petersen, President & CEO of LACI.“Through this program with Envoy and the support of DEP, we will help more people have access to reliable, shared electric mobility, and expand charging in frontline communities.”

The $8.5 million initiative is supported by DEP's eMobility Grant Program, which provides funding for electric, shared-use transportation options that connect residents to jobs, educational opportunities, healthcare services, and other resources. LACI is the recipient of the grant awarded under the program and has engaged Envoy to develop and operate the electric vehicle car-sharing services contemplated by the initiative. eMobility is part of the state's broader push to expand clean transportation access and reduce transportation emissions, New Jersey's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, with the goal of improving air quality in communities that are overburdened by environmental and public health stressors.

"Every New Jersey resident deserves access to clean transportation, regardless of zip code or income,” said Robin Heston-Murphy, Chief of the Bureau of Mobile Services at DEP.“This initiative meets people where they are, bringing light-duty urban charging infrastructure into communities that have too often been left out of the transition to cleaner mobility. This partnership with Envoy and LACI puts electric vehicles directly where residents live, giving families a practical, affordable transportation option."

Envoy and LACI have identified and are evaluating multiple potential sites across the state, including both affordable housing communities and market-rate residential properties, and are continuing to vet additional locations that can serve residents' transportation needs. Envoy invites hotels, workplaces, and mobility investors across New Jersey to consider joining the program. To bring shared EVs to your site, contact Envoy at .

About Envoy Technologies

Envoy provides on-site electric vehicle car-sharing services for residential communities, hotels, resorts and campus properties. Through the Envoy app, residents and guests can reserve shared electric vehicles by the hour or day, while Envoy manages insurance, maintenance and day-to-day operations. The service gives residents convenient access to electric transportation without the costs of individual vehicle ownership and offers property owners an additional amenity without the responsibility of managing vehicles.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Envoy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC).

For more information, visit .

About LACI:



The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is unlocking innovation by scaling cleantech startups, transforming markets through catalytic partnerships with policymakers, innovators, and market leaders, and enhancing communities through workforce training, pilots and other programs. Founded as an economic development initiative by the City of Los Angeles and its Department of Water & Power (LADWP) in 2011, LACI has helped 537 portfolio companies raise over $1.5 billion in funding, generated $477 million in revenue, and created more than 3,000 jobs throughout the Los Angeles region, with a long-term economic impact of more than $733 million.

About DEP:

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is dedicated to protecting New Jersey's environment and public health. The agency prioritizes addressing climate change, protecting New Jersey's water, revitalizing its communities and managing and promoting its natural and historic resources.

For the most recent information, follow the DEP on X @NewJerseyDEP, Facebook @newjerseyde, Instagram @nj.dep, LinkedIn @newjerseydep, and Bluesky @dep.nj.gov, or visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the anticipated development, implementation, timing, scope and expansion of the electric vehicle car-sharing initiative in New Jersey; the expected deployment of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure; the identification, development and commissioning of project sites; the anticipated availability, utilization and benefits of Envoy's car-sharing services; the expected receipt of funding and payments under the applicable grant-funded arrangements; and the anticipated environmental, economic and community benefits of the initiative.

These forward-looking statements are based on Dot Ai's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, delays in identifying and securing suitable sites, obtaining necessary permits and approvals, installing charging infrastructure, procuring and deploying vehicles, and commencing operations; the availability, timing and continued receipt of grant funding; compliance with applicable grant and contractual requirements; changes in project scope, costs or timelines; and other risks described in Dot Ai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Dot Ai undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Marilyn Mota, Marketing Manager

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