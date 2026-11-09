Alternative Ballistics Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Commercialization Momentum And Expanding Distribution Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company builds on The Home Defenselaunch and direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform through expanding domestic and international distribution channels and targeted marketing initiatives

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“Alternative Ballistics” or the“Company”), a public safety technology company focused on next-generation less-lethal solutions, provides a corporate update highlighting continued progress in its transition from product awareness to commercial execution. Recent initiatives reflect the Company's continued expansion of its domestic and international distribution network, including the launch of The Home DefenseTM on the Company's direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform and Botach Tactical's online retail platform, as well as continued progress with international distribution partners.

Following the October 8 launch of its direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, eligible U.S. consumers can purchase The Home Defense through the Company's website. The platform has generated initial customer orders from multiple states and complements independent retail and online wholesale relationships as part of a multi-channel commercial strategy.

Management Commentary

“Our focus has shifted from building product awareness to expanding our distribution network and executing on our commercialization strategy,” said Steve Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Ballistics.“The launch of our direct-to-consumer platform established an important foundation, and we are building on that progress through expanded domestic retail distribution, growing international relationships and targeted marketing initiatives. Our priority is to continue broadening access to our products while supporting our distribution partners and building the infrastructure necessary for long-term growth.”

The Home Defense Launch and U.S. Distribution

Alternative Ballistics began introducing The Home Defense to U.S. consumers through an independent Las Vegas firearms retailer in July 2026, followed by the October 8 launch of its direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform at alternativeballistics.com. In addition to enabling direct sales, the platform supports product education, customer engagement and feedback that can inform broader commercial efforts.

The Company's initial retail relationship also provided a model for supporting third-party partners through product training, demonstrations, merchandising and inventory planning. Botach Tactical subsequently launched The Home DefenseTM on its online retail platform, following its previously announced October 20 initial purchase order, and has since placed an additional order. Botach serves law enforcement, military, public safety and civilian customers nationwide, extending the product's availability through an established online retailer.

Expanding Consumer Awareness

Alternative Ballistics continues to develop consumer marketing and product education initiatives intended to increase awareness of The Home Defense and direct interested customers to its sales channels.

The Civilian Tactical YouTube channel recently featured the Company's technology in three videos as part of a planned five-part series introducing The Home DefenseTM to audiences interested in personal safety, firearms and less-lethal technology. The videos support Botach Tactical's online retail launch and complement the Company's ongoing digital marketing initiatives.

View the three recently released videos:



How To Make Your Glock Less Lethal! HERE

Which Is the Best Non-Lethal Round? HERE The MOST Controversial Non-Lethal Device! HERE



In September, Kentucky Ballistics also featured The Alternative® and The Home DefenseTM in a YouTube product demonstration, introducing the Company's technology to a broad audience of firearms enthusiasts and prospective customers. The video generated approximately three million views during its first three weeks, further expanding consumer awareness of the Company's technology.

View the recent Kentucky Ballistics product demonstration:

This Device CATCHES Your Bullet!!! (The Alternative Less Lethal): HERE



International Distribution

Alternative Ballistics continues to pursue international commercialization through product demonstrations, evaluations and distribution relationships. The Company previously announced an initial purchase order from its Abu Dhabi distribution partner for The Alternative to support evaluation and testing with prospective government and law enforcement end users. It also previously announced an international online marketplace relationship with PT Panglima Pandawa Sakti in Indonesia for The Home Defense.

These developments illustrate the path the Company is pursuing internationally, from demonstration and evaluation to purchase orders and established commercial sales channels. The timing and scale of any future orders remain dependent on product evaluations, market development and other factors.

Supporting Commercial Growth and Distribution Expansion

Alternative Ballistics is focused on maintaining inventory of The Home Defense to support current consumer orders, ensure product availability and accommodate potential future orders across its direct-to-consumer and third-party retail channels. Inventory management and distribution partner support remain key priorities as the Company continues to expand its domestic and international commercial footprint.

Recent Commercial Milestones



October 28, 2026: Botach Tactical launched online sales of The Home DefenseTM

October 20, 2026: Company announced initial purchase orders from Botach and an Abu Dhabi distributor

October 8, 2026: Company launched its direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform July 20, 2026: Company announced an Indonesian online marketplace relationship with PT Panglima Pandawa Sakti



Looking Ahead and Management Commentary

The Company's near-term priorities include supporting its expanding e-commerce and retail distribution network, increasing consumer awareness, advancing international commercial opportunities and strengthening relationships with existing and prospective distribution partners.

“We have established an important foundation for a multi-channel commercial business,” added Luna.“Our focus moving forward is on execution, expanding our domestic and international distribution network, strengthening relationships with our partners and creating new opportunities to bring our technology to a broader market. We look forward to communicating additional milestones as we continue advancing our commercialization strategy.”

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company also offers The Home DefenseTM, a consumer-focused version of its technology that is commercially available in the United States through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform. The Home DefenseTM is designed to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option intended to help reduce the risk of severe or fatal outcomes in situations where force may be necessary.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to convert pipeline opportunities into sales; changes in regulatory requirements affecting the Company's products; international political, economic, and regulatory conditions; the Company's ability to secure necessary product approvals in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the less-lethal technology market; and the Company's ability to successfully commercialize The Home DefenseTM product, including its ability to convert consumer registrations into sales. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

...



Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

305-341-9451

...

