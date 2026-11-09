Aquestive Therapeutics To Present At The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARREN, N.J., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) ("Aquestive" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science, announced today that the management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on November 16-19.

The Aquestive team will be presenting on November 16th, at 10:00 am GMT. Management will also be hosting one-on-ones with investors on Monday, November 16, Tuesday, November 17 and Wednesday, November 18.

A webcast of the presentation will be available under the“Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.aquestive.com.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive is a biopharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science. The worldwide leader in delivering trusted, quality medications on oral film, Aquestive operates as both a developer of its own proprietary products, with its headquarters in New Jersey and U.S.-based manufacturing facilities in Indiana. The Company is the exclusive manufacturer of four commercialized products marketed by its licensees across six continents using proprietary, best-in-class technologies like PharmFilm®. Aquestive's AdrenaVerseTM platform contains a library of more than 20 epinephrine prodrugs enabling the pursuit of various potential allergy and dermatological indications. The Company is advancing AnaphylmTM (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and AQST-108 (epinephrine) topical gel for various potential dermatological conditions. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“believe,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“expect,”“estimate,”“intend,”“may,”“will,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement and related timing of our product candidates, including AnaphylmTM (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film and AQST-108 (epinephrine prodrug) topical gel, through clinical development and approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the respective targeted indications. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company's development work, including any delays or changes to the timing, cost and success of its product development activities and clinical trials, including relating to Anaphylm and AQST-108, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company described in the“Risk Factors” section and in other sections included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given those uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or outlook or guidance after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. PharmFilm® and the Aquestive logo are registered trademarks of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. All other registered trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.



Investor Contact:

Brian Korb

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