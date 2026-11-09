Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX), O-I Glass, Inc. (OI), And Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tenax”) (NASDAQ: TENX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between November 13, 2023 through August 7, 2026 regarding TNX-103's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects for treating pulmonary hypertension. If you purchased Tenax shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 28 , 2026.

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass”) (NYSE: OI) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between March 14, 2025, and July 28, 2026 regarding O-I Glass' Fit to Win program. If you purchased O-I Glass shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 28, 2026.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Yiren Digital Ltd. (“Yiren”) (NYSE: YRD) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between April 29, 2026 and October 13, 2026 regarding credit risks stemming from Yiren's association with its controlling shareholder, CreditEase. If you purchased Yiren shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 28, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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