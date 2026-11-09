Superior Group Of Companies Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

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. Total net sales of $146.0 million, up 5% over prior year third quarter . Net income of $2.6 million versus $2.7 million in prior year third quarter . Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million versus $7.5 million in prior year third quarter . Tightens full-year Outlook

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the“Company”), today announced its third quarter 2026 results.

“We drove solid overall top line growth from continued momentum in our Branded Products and Contact Centers segments,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer.“New leadership in Healthcare Apparel continues to execute toward a more focused product strategy to improve margins and reduce working capital requirements in the quarters ahead. On a consolidated basis, we were able to hold EPS essentially flat versus the prior year quarter despite incremental charges associated with our strategic shift in Healthcare Apparel. We look forward to finishing the year with growth in both sales and earnings compared to 2025, and with a solid balance sheet that provides the foundation for continued strategic investment such as our recent acquisition of Select VoiceCom and the return of capital to shareholders.”

Third Quarter Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, net sales were $146.0 million, up 5% from third quarter 2025 net sales of $138.5 million. Net income was $2.6 million or $0.17 per diluted share compared to net income of $2.7 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2025.

2026 Full-Year Outlook

The Company tightened its full-year 2026 net sales forecast to a range of $578.0 million to $585.0 million, from its previous range of $572.0 million to $585.0 million, up from 2025 net sales of $566.2 million. It also tightened its full-year adjusted earnings per diluted share forecast to a range of $0.60 to $0.66, from its previous range of $0.54 to $0.66, up from $0.46 in 2025 and representing 43% growth at the high end.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00am Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at . Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for international dialers. The Canadian toll-free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through November 23, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-855-669-9658 in the United States or Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Please reference conference number 8522694 for replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are“forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“intend,”“project,”“potential,” or“plan” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include 2026 guidance of net sales and earnings per diluted share and may also include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the impact of global conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine War and the joint U.S.-Israeli War with Iran in 2026, oil and natural gas prices, uncertainties related to tariffs, duties, trade wars and related matters, supply disruptions, inflationary environments (including with respect to shipping costs and the cost of finished goods and raw materials), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (“U.S.” or“United States”) in which the Company's customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail chain, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 entitled "Risk Factors" and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit

Investor Relations Contact:

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SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 145,994 $ 138,467 $ 434,708 $ 419,609 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 90,168 85,389 270,429 260,764 Selling and administrative expenses 51,866 48,513 153,561 150,855 Interest expense, net 809 1,378 2,702 3,873 Trade name impairment charge - - 2,600 - 142,843 135,280 429,292 415,492 Income before income tax expense 3,151 3,187 5,416 4,117 Income tax expense 580 443 790 580 Net income $ 2,571 $ 2,744 $ 4,626 $ 3,537 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.19 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.23 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 14,787,455 14,738,863 14,637,206 15,050,834 Diluted 15,247,892 15,119,050 15,024,519 15,422,144 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.42

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares and par value data)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,924 $ 23,691 Accounts receivable, net 96,273 104,336 Inventories 87,936 97,474 Contract assets 52,860 48,903 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,741 13,259 Total current assets 281,734 287,663 Property, plant and equipment, net 34,250 37,352 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,258 12,620 Deferred tax asset 14,954 15,003 Intangible assets, net 42,051 47,254 Goodwill 2,583 2,583 Other assets 21,009 19,369 Total assets $ 407,839 $ 421,844 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 51,325 $ 48,343 Other current liabilities 52,222 53,041 Current portion of long-term debt 3,750 6,563 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 682 - Total current liabilities 107,979 107,947 Long-term debt 74,287 87,093 Long-term pension liability 15,233 15,010 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 455 826 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,630 7,939 Other long-term liabilities 10,217 10,211 Total liabilities 214,801 229,026 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 15,894,450 and 15,730,615 shares, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 86,088 84,628 Retained earnings 110,169 112,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (3,235 ) (4,697 ) Total shareholders' equity 193,038 192,818 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 407,839 $ 421,844





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 4,626 $ 3,537 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,489 9,157 Inventory write-downs 9,498 1,793 Credit loss expense 3,165 2,347 Share-based compensation expense 2,523 3,916 Trade name impairment charge 2,600 - Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 311 659 Non-cash operating lease expense 3,116 2,843 Other, net 183 244 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,338 (3,710 ) Contract assets (3,920 ) 3,326 Inventories 91 (10,535 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,963 ) (423 ) Other assets (1,778 ) (1,692 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (1,432 ) (10,636 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities - (791 ) Other long-term liabilities 832 1,235 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,679 1,270 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,675 ) (3,407 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,675 ) (3,407 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 33,545 76,000 Payments under revolving lines of credit (63,545 ) (58,000 ) Borrowings under term loan 24,375 - Payments of term loan (9,375 ) (4,218 ) Debt issuance costs (821 ) - Payments of cash dividends (6,575 ) (6,713 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities - (226 ) Shares withheld for taxes net of proceeds received on exercise of stock options (351 ) 90 Common shares repurchased and retired (1,465 ) (7,928 ) Net cash used in financing activities (24,212 ) (995 ) Effect of currency exchange rates on cash 441 1,017 Net increases (decreases) in cash and cash equivalents 4,233 (2,115 ) Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 23,691 18,766 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 27,924 $ 16,651





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED NET INCOME & NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

​ Three Months Ended September 30, ​ ​ Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ ​ 2026 ​ ​ 2025 ​ ​ 2026 ​ ​ 2025 ​ Net income $ 2,571 ​ ​ $ 2,744 ​ ​ $ 4,626 ​ ​ $ 3,537 ​ Add backs: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Trade name impairment charge ​ - ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ 2,600 ​ ​ ​ - ​ Tax impact of adjustments(1) ​ - ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ (640 ) ​ ​ - ​ Adjusted net income(2) $ 2,571 ​ ​ $ 2,744 ​ ​ $ 6,586 ​ ​ $ 3,537 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Diluted net income per share $ 0.17 ​ ​ $ 0.18 ​ ​ $ 0.31 ​ ​ $ 0.23 ​ Add back items, after-tax, per diluted share ​ - ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ 0.13 ​ ​ ​ - ​ Diluted adjusted net income per share(2) $ 0.17 ​ ​ $ 0.18 ​ ​ $ 0.44 ​ ​ $ 0.23 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Diluted, as reported and adjusted ​ 15,247,892 ​ ​ ​ 15,119,050 ​ ​ ​ 15,024,519 ​ ​ ​ 15,422,144 ​

(1)The tax impact of adjustments includes the tax effect of each separate adjustment based on the statutory tax rate for the jurisdiction(s) in which the adjustment was taxable or deductible, and the tax effect of items that relate to tax specific financial transactions.

(2)Adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, excluding the impacts of impairment and pension plan termination charges. Management believes adjusted net income (loss) and diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment and pension plan termination charges that are not reflective of our core business. Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or net income per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's net income. The Company's Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other companies may not calculate Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share in the same manner.



SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS & NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Branded

Products Healthcare Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment Eliminations Total For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026: Net sales $ 92,111 $ 30,553 $ 24,224 $ (894 ) $ 145,994 Cost of goods sold 58,602 20,575 11,398 (407 ) 90,168 Gross margin 33,509 9,978 12,826 (487 ) 55,826 Less: Selling and administrative expenses 24,961 11,303 10,496 (487 ) 46,273 Less: Trade name impairment charge - - - - - Add backs: Trade name impairment charge - - - - - Segment depreciation and amortization 1,295 824 567 - 2,686 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 9,843 $ (501 ) $ 2,897 $ - $ 12,239 Less corporate selling and administrative expenses 5,593 Add back corporate depreciation and amortization 61 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 6,707 Branded

Products Healthcare Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment Eliminations Total For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025: Net sales $ 85,095 $ 31,520 $ 22,664 $ (812 ) $ 138,467 Cost of goods sold 55,466 19,394 10,669 (140 ) 85,389 Gross margin 29,629 12,126 11,995 (672 ) 53,078 Less: Selling and administrative expenses 23,501 9,779 10,283 (672 ) 42,891 Add backs: Segment depreciation and amortization 1,396 832 661 - 2,889 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 7,524 $ 3,179 $ 2,373 $ - $ 13,076 Less corporate selling and administrative expenses 5,622 Add back corporate depreciation and amortization 86 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 7,540





Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment

Eliminations Total For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026: Net sales $ 281,370 $ 86,385 $ 69,571 $ (2,618 ) $ 434,708 Cost of goods sold 181,002 57,259 33,381 (1,213 ) 270,429 Gross margin 100,368 29,126 36,190 (1,405 ) 164,279 Less: Selling and administrative expenses 75,708 32,027 30,413 (1,405 ) 136,743 Less: Trade name impairment charge - 2,600 - - 2,600 Add backs: Trade name impairment charge - 2,600 - - 2,600 Segment depreciation and amortization 4,013 2,466 1,804 - 8,283 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 28,673 $ (435 ) $ 7,581 $ - $ 35,819 Less corporate selling and administrative expenses 16,818 Add back corporate depreciation and amortization 206 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 19,207 Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment

Eliminations Total For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025: Net sales $ 264,216 $ 87,036 $ 70,866 $ (2,509 ) $ 419,609 Cost of goods sold 173,884 54,761 33,277 (1,158 ) 260,764 Gross margin 90,332 32,275 37,589 (1,351 ) 158,845 Less: Selling and administrative expenses 72,353 29,383 32,816 (1,351 ) 133,201 Add backs: Segment depreciation and amortization 4,271 2,598 2,022 - 8,891 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 22,250 $ 5,490 $ 6,795 $ - $ 34,535 Less corporate selling and administrative expenses 17,654 Add back corporate depreciation and amortization 266 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 17,147



The following table reconciles income before income tax expense to Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income before income tax expense $ 3,151 $ 3,187 $ 5,416 $ 4,117 Interest expense, net 809 1,378 2,702 3,873 Corporate selling and administrative expenses 5,593 5,622 16,818 17,654 Segment depreciation and amortization 2,686 2,889 8,283 8,891 Trade name impairment charge - - 2,600 - Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,239 $ 13,076 $ 35,819 $ 34,535

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 2,571 $ 2,744 $ 4,626 $ 3,537 Interest expense, net 809 1,378 2,702 3,873 Income tax expense 580 443 790 580 Segment depreciation and amortization 2,686 2,889 8,283 8,891 Corporate depreciation and amortization 61 86 206 266 Trade name impairment charge - - 2,600 - Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 6,707 $ 7,540 $ 19,207 $ 17,147 Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 4.6 % 5.4 % 4.4 % 4.1 %

(3) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense, impairments and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company's capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences, (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization) and (iv) impairments. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

(4) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, as reported above for each segment, is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280“Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA include: interest expense, net, impairments and depreciation and amortization expense. Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled to its most closely comparable GAAP metric of income before income tax expense in the table above.