Promino Secures US$1.19 Million Purchase Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First SCB order exceeds quarterly minimum ahead of schedule as Rejuvenate launches redesigned e-commerce platform

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company") announces that its subsidiary, Promino Brands Ltd., has accepted an initial purchase order valued at US$1,190,700 from Social Commerce Brands Inc. ("SCB") for Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM products.

The order, dated November 5, 2026, was received ahead of schedule and exceeds the US$1 million quarterly purchase minimum under the distribution agreement announced October 15, 2026. The agreement provides for minimum product purchases totaling US$5 million through December 2027, subject to its terms.

"We are delighted to receive SCB's first purchase order ahead of schedule and above the initial minimum commitment," said Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer of Promino. "SCB has also delivered what we believe is a best-in-class Rejuvenate online store, providing a strong platform to support our direct-to-consumer and social commerce growth."









The redesigned

"We're excited to launch the next phase of Rejuvenate's e-commerce growth," said Matthew Gomes, Chief Executive Officer of SCB. "Our new online platform and creator-led marketing programs are designed to build consumer awareness, attract new customers and drive repeat purchases."









About Social Commerce Brands Inc.

Social Commerce Brands Inc. specializes in direct-to-consumer and social commerce distribution, combining digital marketing, creator partnerships, TikTok Shop expertise and e-commerce operations to support consumer brand growth.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. is a Canadian nutrition company focused on science-based muscle health and recovery products. Its flagship Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM combines essential amino acids with vitamin D3 to support muscle health. Rejuvenate is available in more than 10,000 retail locations across North America. Promino also produces ProminoTM – NSF Certified for Sport®. Six-time MLB All-Star José Bautista is a brand ambassador for the Company.

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For further information about Promino:

Tyler Friesen, CFO, ..., 1-855-348-1970 (extension 204)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects",“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“estimates” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future purchases by SCB; the timing and amount of such purchases; SCB's performance of its distribution, marketing and channel-development obligations including marketing and digital campaigns across TikTok and Meta ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping period; the development and performance of Rejuvenate's direct-to-consumer, social commerce, Amazon and retail channels; expanded shipping capabilities; and future production and inventory requirements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at , including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



