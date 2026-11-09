Autolus Therapeutics To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place November 16-19, 2026 in London.

Autolus Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christian Itin will present on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:30am EST / 1:30pm GMT. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the“Events” page in the“Investor Relations & Media” section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Amanda Cray

+1 617-967-0207

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