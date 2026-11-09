Autolus Therapeutics To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Autolus Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christian Itin will present on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:30am EST / 1:30pm GMT. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the“Events” page in the“Investor Relations & Media” section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.
About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit .
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Amanda Cray
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