Rillet Expands Into The UK: New London Office Follows Surging European Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With UK and European customers already driving 10% of net new revenue, Rillet is building a full local team in London as its first major step into Europe.

London, UK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rillet, the agentic ERP (enterprise resource planning) platform for modern finance teams, today announced its expansion into the UK, with a new office in central London and its UK team already on the ground. European demand already drives 10% of Rillet's net new ARR with customers in the UK and across Europe, including some of the fastest-growing AI companies like Black Forest Labs, Temporal, and Primer.









The expansion comes less than three months after Rillet raised a $100 million Series C at a $1 billion valuation led by ICONIQ, with participation from Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz. Rillet now serves nearly 1,000 customers across 75 countries, including publicly listed enterprises and some of the fastest-growing companies globally. Rillet's international net new ARR more than tripled month over month, reflecting accelerating demand beyond US borders.









Team Rillet in the UK.

UK companies were choosing Rillet long before it had a local presence, driving the company's decision to expand into Europe. Europe is home to some of the world's most ambitious companies, yet many of their finance teams still close the books on legacy systems.

“When I joined Black Forest Labs, I really wanted to build a finance function that embodied our companies ambition of pushing the frontier of what was possible. We chose Rillet for our ERP because they matched that ambition. Our tech stack needs to have AI at its core and that extends beyond features like MCP connectivity. We need AI that's built into the architecture, with reliable data that we can both act on and interact with. Rillet provides all of this,” said Dave Arkell, CFO at Black Forest Labs.

Rillet is building a large-scale organization in London, with its founding UK team already in place and significant hiring planned in the months ahead. Rillet has a track record of attracting top talent, and this month, LinkedIn named it on its 2026 Top Startups list of 50 U.S. companies, a signal that UK and European finance teams are in good hands. The goal is to give finance teams in the UK and across Europe a team that is close by, invested in their success, and there for the long term.

For UK and European finance leaders, Rillet's expansion comes at a critical time. As companies scale and move upmarket, finance teams face increasing pressure to scale efficiently, embrace AI, and build systems that can keep pace with the business. Rillet aims to help them navigate that complexity with a robust agentic platform and a dedicated team on the ground. Beyond technology, Rillet is bringing its Close Club community to Europe, which already connects over 1,500 finance leaders in the US, creating a space for CFOs to exchange ideas, share experiences, and learn from peers facing similar challenges.









Rillet founder and CEO, Nic Kopp.

“Within a year of launching in the US, we already had finance teams in the UK running on Rillet,” said Nicolas Kopp, CEO and Founder of Rillet.“Those teams are building some of Europe's most ambitious companies, and they deserve a finance partner that keeps up with them. Finance leaders want to know the people behind their systems are close by and committed to them, and a London team lets us be exactly that.”

London is a natural starting point for Rillet's European expansion. As one of the world's leading financial hubs, the city brings together a deep pool of finance and accounting talent, an established professional services ecosystem, and some of Europe's fastest-growing and most innovative companies. The move also marks a return to familiar ground for Kopp, who studied accounting at the London School of Economics and spent several years working in the City.

Rillet is well positioned to tap into this ecosystem having built its category alongside the accounting firms that audit and advise the world's largest companies, and many of those firms have established practices across the UK and Europe. Rillet's ecosystem includes an alliance with EY, a strategic alliance with RSM, and partnerships with more than half of the Accounting Today top 20 CPA firms. Those relationships give Rillet a foundation to build local credibility, expand its network, and accelerate momentum across EMEA.



Media images can be found here.

About Rillet

Rillet is the Agentic ERP built for the modern era. By combining a real-time general ledger, continuous close architecture, and AI agents in one system, Rillet enables humans and agents to run finance together with full context, controls, and auditability. Public companies and fast-growing enterprises including Mercor, Function Health, and Temporal run on Rillet. Learn more at rillet.com.

CONTACT: For further information please contact the Pedro Aquino at Rillet on....