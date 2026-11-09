Five-Year-Old Pianist Catherine Webb To Make Carnegie Hall Debut On November 14

Catherine Webb, Five-Year-Old Pianist

Catherine Webb at the Piano

The young pianist, who lives between the United States, Brazil, and Chile, will perform at Carnegie Hall before an international concerto competition in Japan.

- Cristina, Catherine's motherNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five-year-old pianist Catherine Webb, who lives between the United States, Brazil, and Chile, will make her Carnegie Hall debut on November 14, 2026, performing at the NY Classical Debut Awards Gala Concert at Weill Recital Hall in New York City. Catherine will perform Russian Sailors' Dance by Reinhold Glière, marking an extraordinary early milestone for a young musician whose musical journey is already taking her to international stages.Catherine's upcoming debut reflects both her early musical abilities and a family tradition extending across generations. Her invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall has come much sooner than her parents anticipated, transforming what they had imagined as a distant ambition into an achievement at just five years old."Even though we set Carnegie Hall as a goal to eventually achieve for Catherine, we never imagined it would come so soon," said Cristina, Catherine's mother.Catherine's interest in music began well before her second birthday. According to her mother, she was particularly drawn to classical compositions, with Mozart's The Magic Flute and traditional Christmas carols among her favorites. Although Catherine also enjoys singing, the piano has become her principal means of musical expression.Her enthusiasm for music continues a family tradition that includes several pianists and singers. One particularly meaningful influence is Catherine's great-grandmother, a self-taught pianist and organist who retained her ability to perform entire compositions from memory even in her later years while living with dementia.Neither of Catherine's parents is a musician, making their daughter's enthusiasm for the piano an especially meaningful continuation of the family's musical heritage. For Catherine's family, her Carnegie Hall debut is therefore more than an individual accomplishment. It represents a connection between generations, bringing a musical tradition from the family home to an internationally recognized concert stage.Catherine recently achieved another important milestone with her admission to a music conservatory in Valdivia, Chile. Although the institution normally accepts children between the ages of seven and twelve, Catherine was admitted through an exceptional process at just five years old. She is expected to begin her studies in March 2027, further developing her musical abilities through formal education while continuing her international artistic journey.Catherine's participation in the NY Classical Debut Awards Gala Concert will place her alongside other selected performers in a professional concert setting. Her chosen repertoire, Reinhold Glière's Russian Sailors' Dance, will introduce audiences to her musical abilities during her first appearance at Carnegie Hall.Pietro Molteni, Artistic Director of the NY Classical Debut Awards, emphasized the significance of welcoming a musician at such an early stage of her development. "It is a privilege for the NY Classical Debut Awards to welcome a performer as young as Catherine Webb," said Molteni. "For many musicians, Carnegie Hall represents the culmination of years of study and dedication. For Catherine, at just five years old, it is a remarkable starting point. Performing on such a celebrated stage offers young musicians not only an important artistic experience but also the inspiration and confidence to continue developing their talents." Molteni also highlighted the educational value of giving young performers opportunities to experience professional concert environments, where preparation, artistic expression, and the excitement of performing before an audience come together.For Catherine, the November 14 performance will offer an early introduction to these experiences at a venue associated with generations of internationally renowned musicians.Following her Carnegie Hall debut, Catherine is preparing for another international musical experience at the 13th Blue-T International Concerto Competition 2027, held at Yokohama Minato Mirai Hall in Japan.Selected as one of only 20 invited participants, Catherine will have the opportunity to perform as a soloist with a full orchestra, a remarkable achievement for a pianist of just five years old. The competition also offers five selected participants the opportunity to record an album with the orchestra, making this another significant milestone in her early musical journey.Although Catherine's musical career is only beginning, her upcoming Carnegie Hall appearance represents a significant moment for her and her family. Her story highlights how an early passion for music, family encouragement, and access to educational and performance opportunities can come together to create meaningful artistic experiences, even for the youngest musicians. On November 14, Catherine Webb will take the stage at Carnegie Hall not as the culmination of a long professional career, but as a young pianist beginning to discover the possibilities of her musical future.The NY Classical Debut Awards Gala Concert will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, New York City.

Pietro Molteni

Elite Music Careers | New York, NY

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Catherine Webb Performing in Concert in Chile, August 2026

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Five-Year-Old Pianist Catherine Webb to Make Carnegie Hall Debut on November 14 News Provided By NY Music Dialogues LLC November 09, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry



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