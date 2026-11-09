Rs 25,000 Crore Projects Completed In My Constituency: HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Development projects worth Rs 25,000 crore have been completed in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency over the past seven years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, outlining the government's infrastructure push and setting a target of building a "green and developed Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency".

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, Shah said projects worth approximately Rs 1,400 crore were being inaugurated or launched through foundation-stone ceremonies on Monday alone.

Of this, around Rs 1,100 crore worth of works were associated with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, while projects worth approximately Rs 400 crore involved the Roads and Buildings Department and the Union government.

The programme included 30 projects worth Rs 1,024 crore announced for inauguration and foundation laying in the constituency, besides the inauguration of the ISKCON-Sanand Elevated Corridor, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 464 crore.

Shah said that the development achieved over the past seven years should be viewed as part of a larger effort to improve civic infrastructure and living conditions across the constituency.

"Our target is to realise the vision of a green Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and a developed Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days," he said.

Highlighting improvements in road connectivity, Shah referred to the newly inaugurated four-km-long ISKCON-Sanand Elevated Corridor, which connects ISKCON Junction to Sanand Flyover on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway.

Recalling his earlier journeys between Sarkhej and Gandhinagar on a motorcycle, Shah said the journey used to take around two-and-a-half hours because of traffic and signals.

He said that the expansion of elevated roads would eventually allow commuters to travel from Sarkhej to Gandhinagar without encountering traffic signals, moving from one flyover to another.

"Three years from now, I am telling the people of Ahmedabad that they will be able to reach Gandhinagar from Sarkhej without encountering a single traffic signal," he said, describing the road infrastructure being developed in the city.

Shah also highlighted the housing initiatives at Ramapir no Tekro, where more than 1,100 houses have been inaugurated in two sectors, and said: "The larger redevelopment effort would provide improved living conditions and access to essential facilities for slum residents."

He referred to the expansion of water infrastructure, including the Jaspur water treatment plant, and projects for drainage, sewage treatment and stormwater management in different parts of Ahmedabad.

The programme also included a 30 MW solar power project, smart schools, urban health centres and other civic facilities, reflecting the focus on renewable energy, education and public services.

"The government's efforts are aimed at ensuring that infrastructure development keeps pace with population growth and urban expansion," he said.

He thanked residents of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and congratulated beneficiaries of the newly inaugurated housing projects.