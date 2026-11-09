Tamil Nadu Floats Tender To Procure 3500 MW Thermal Power For Summer 2027 Demand

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) In a major move to prevent shortages during the summer of 2027, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Corporation has initiated advance arrangements to procure 3,500 megawatts (MW) of thermal power to meet the state's anticipated surge in electricity consumption.

The corporation has invited tenders from eligible power generation companies for the supply of electricity between January 2027 and June 15, 2027, covering approximately five-and-a-half months when demand is expected to increase significantly.

The proposed procurement is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to domestic consumers, commercial establishments, industries, and agricultural operations across Tamil Nadu during the peak summer months.

Officials said the advance procurement strategy would help the state avoid unexpected power shortages and reduce the possibility of disruptions to electricity distribution during periods of exceptionally high demand.

Tamil Nadu traditionally witnesses a sharp increase in electricity consumption during summer, particularly between March and May, when the extensive use of air conditioners, cooling equipment, and industrial machinery places additional pressure on the power distribution network.

The situation becomes particularly challenging when electricity demand rises beyond the available generation capacity, forcing distribution authorities to depend on purchases from external power producers.

Under the proposed arrangement, the corporation intends to secure 3,500 MW of electricity from thermal power generation facilities operated by private companies and other eligible producers.

The tender process will allow qualified power suppliers to submit competitive bids, following which procurement agreements are expected to be finalised within the stipulated timeframe.

Power sector officials believe that concluding electricity purchase agreements well before the summer season will provide greater flexibility in managing demand fluctuations and maintaining grid stability.

The procurement initiative is also expected to provide additional assurance to industrial units, particularly manufacturing establishments that depend heavily on reliable electricity supplies for uninterrupted production.

Tamil Nadu has a substantial industrial base, with automobile manufacturing, textiles, electronics and other energy-intensive sectors requiring consistent power availability. Any prolonged electricity shortage during the summer could adversely affect industrial productivity, commercial activities and household consumers.

The latest tender reflects the state electricity utility's efforts to strengthen supply arrangements through advance planning rather than relying entirely on emergency purchases during periods of peak demand. The effectiveness of the initiative will ultimately depend on competitive procurement rates, timely finalisation of contracts and the availability of contracted electricity during the summer months.