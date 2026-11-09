Minister Releases 3 Publications To Highlight Research, Intellectual Engagement, Compassion In Governance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday released three publications highlighting research, intellectual engagement and compassion in governance, on the occasion of the 74th Foundation Day of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here.

These were brought out by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), in the presence of Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC).

The publications -- The Indian Journal of Social Security, Volume 1, 2026; Reimagining Governance: Discourse for Excellence (RGDE); and Shasan Vidhi Mein Karuna (Compassion in Governance) -- represent three dimensions of the Academy's work which are research, intellectual engagement and compassion in governance.

The inaugural volume of The Indian Journal of Social Security marks an important step towards strengthening research within EPFO.

It is an outcome of the Programme for Field Research Excellence (PFRE), conceptualised and institutionalised by Kumar Rohit, Director, PDUNASS, to enable EPFO officers to translate their field experience and professional insights into meaningful research.

PFRE encourages officers to examine practical challenges in social-security administration through systematic research and academic engagement.

The inaugural volume features papers on labour-market surveys, comparative social-security systems, digital infrastructure, access to EPFO services, provident fund withdrawals, contract labour, grievance redressal, pension contributions, investment strategies, migrant labour and fraud detection.

The second publication, Reimagining Governance: Discourse for Excellence (RGDE), is a coffee-table book chronicling PDUNASS's flagship lecture and dialogue series, launched in December 2023. The initiative brings distinguished personalities from diverse fields into conversation with public servants on governance, leadership, ethics, public policy, and institutional excellence.

The book documents 26 sessions held over nearly three years, featuring eminent personalities from public life, academia, literature, economics, social development and science, according to an official statement.

The third publication, Shasan Vidhi Mein Karuna (Compassion in Governance), compiles 83 real-life case studies from 62 Regional Offices of EPFO. The accounts showcase instances in which officers and employees went beyond routine official responsibilities to assist members and pensioners facing difficult circumstances.