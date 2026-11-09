Shivakumar Meets Siddaramaiah Amid Sting Operation Row, Discusses Party Affairs

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday met former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah at his Cauvery residence in Bengaluru and extended Deepavali greetings amid the ongoing sting operation controversy.

Political Secretary A.S. Ponnanna was also present during the meeting.

Speaking to reporters later, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah was their leader and that there were several issues to be discussed with him, including party affairs, local body elections and matters concerning MLAs.

"Siddaramaiah is our leader. There are many issues that I needed to discuss with him. There are also several matters to be discussed in the future concerning a few MLAs. There are certain court orders relating to SC/ST issues. All MLAs have been called, and I will also call MLAs belonging to other communities later. The party needs to take a decision on these matters. Local body elections are also approaching, and these issues need to be discussed," he said.

On a delegation of progressive thinkers meeting Siddaramaiah to urge the implementation of the caste census, Shivakumar said the government would act in accordance with the party's commitment.

"What is our party's commitment regarding the caste census? We will implement it accordingly. There is nothing more to it. The party has its commitment, and we are also watching the court proceedings," he said.

Commenting on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the proposed Mekedatu project, Shivakumar said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister might not have gone through the Supreme Court order.

"I think the Chief Minister might not have seen the court order. I hope his officers will guide him. Karnataka will use the water only for drinking purposes for Bengaluru and power generation. I request them to visit the site and understand that this reservoir will benefit them, not us," he said.

He said the Supreme Court had already issued a clear order on the matter and asserted Karnataka's right to construct the dam while acknowledging Tamil Nadu's right to receive its share of water.

"It is the right of Karnataka to build a dam, and it is the right of Tamil Nadu to receive water," he said.