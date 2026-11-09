IMA Kerala's New Chief Puts Doctors' Safety, Small Hospitals On Priority List

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 (IANS) Doctors' safety, welfare, and the survival of small and medium hospitals will be among the key priorities of the IMA's new Kerala President, Dr P. Gopikumar.

Dr Gopikumar also said the association would step up efforts to prevent attacks on doctors and ensure safe working conditions.

It would also focus on the mental health of medical professionals, who face growing work pressure and stress.

Improving job opportunities, fair pay and job security for young doctors would be another priority. The association would also provide professional mentoring to help them build their careers.

Dr Gopikumar said that the IMA Kerala would take up the problems faced by small and medium hospitals, as rising operating costs, shortage of staff, and regulatory pressures were putting them under strain.

The association would seek rational regulations and suitable reimbursement mechanisms to help them remain viable.

It would also work to ensure that the Clinical Establishments Act protects patient safety without placing an undue burden on smaller hospitals.

The new leadership would also encourage greater participation of women doctors, general practitioners, medical teachers, and doctors working in rural areas.

On the public health front, IMA Kerala would strengthen programmes on preventive healthcare, lifestyle diseases, healthy ageing, mental health, and substance abuse.

Suicide prevention and rehabilitation would also receive attention.

The association would promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies in medical practice.

Patient confidentiality, data security and professional accountability would remain important safeguards, he said.

Combating antimicrobial resistance through the rational use of antibiotics, infection control and public awareness would also be a major focus.

Dr Gopikumar said the association would intensify its campaign against quackery, unscientific medical practices, and misleading health claims.

He said protecting the professional rights of doctors while safeguarding patients' interests would remain central to the new leadership.

Ethical medical practice, informed consent and transparency would also be promoted.

IMA Kerala would review its welfare schemes to better protect its members and their families, he added.