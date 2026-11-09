Gujarat: HM Amit Shah Inaugurates Library, Urban Health Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated an advanced library in Jodhpur Ward and an Urban Primary Health Centre in the Gota-Science City area of Ahmedabad, with the latter expected to provide healthcare services to around 80,000 people across 17 surrounding areas, including nearly 46,700 residents of slum settlements.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present at both inauguration ceremonies.

The library, named the Knowledge Hub, has been constructed near Tapas Bungalows in Jodhpur Ward under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's South-West Zone at an estimated cost of Rs 15.60 crore.

The facility has been developed under the civic body's 2024-25 budget to provide students and young people with access to educational resources and a modern learning environment.

The Knowledge Hub aims to facilitate learning and research in science and technology, while also helping students develop skills and explore creative activities such as writing and drawing.

It is intended to provide a safe space where students can access information on different subjects, work on academic projects and exchange knowledge.

The inauguration was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, Jodhpur MLA Babubhai Patel, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, Municipal Ruling Party Leader Jashu Thakor and other public representatives.

At Gota's Science City area, Shah inaugurated a two-storey Urban Primary Health Centre equipped with around 20 rooms.

The facility will cater to residents of 17 surrounding areas, with an estimated 80,000 beneficiaries, including approximately 46,700 people living in slum settlements.

The centre will have around 40 trained healthcare professionals and provide general outpatient services, minor emergency care, dog-bite vaccination, screening for non-communicable diseases, paediatric and geriatric consultations, and treatment for eye and skin-related ailments.

It will also offer treatment for common illnesses such as cold, cough, fever, diarrhoea and vomiting, besides services for diabetes and high blood pressure.

Special nutritional supplements for children, pregnant women and senior citizens, along with physiotherapy facilities, will also be available.

The health centre is equipped to conduct 21 types of laboratory tests, bringing diagnostic services closer to residents. School health screening services will also be provided.

The facility will additionally offer assistance with birth and death registration. The two inaugurations were part of a wider development programme in Ahmedabad during Shah's visit, which included 30 civic and infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,024 crore being inaugurated or taken up for foundation laying.

These included housing, water supply, renewable energy, education and healthcare initiatives.

Among the projects announced earlier was the establishment of urban health centres in Gota and Chandlodia at a combined cost of Rs 9.19 crore.

The initiatives are part of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's efforts to expand civic amenities and improve access to education and primary healthcare amid the city's growing population.