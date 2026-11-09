Harmattan AI And Barzan Holdings Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Autonomous VSHORAD Capabilities In Qatar And Global Markets

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November, 2026 – Harmattan AI, a next generation defense prime, and Barzan Holdings, Qatar's defense and national security leader, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to advance Harmattan AI's Very Short Range Air Defense (VSHORAD) capabilities and other autonomous defense solutions in Qatar and global markets.

The memorandum covers the demonstration of Harmattan AI's autonomous capabilities, including the GOBI TEMPEST system, along with its mission orchestration system. The GOBI TEMPEST is an autonomous system designed to counter group 2-3 aerial threats.

This strategic partnership builds on Harmattan AI's proven expertise in autonomous VSHORAD systems, both kinetic and explosive, as recently demonstrated in a series of successful engagements with several NATO and allied forces. Barzan Holdings' choice is a firm reflection on its commitment and agile ability to meet today's emerging threats.

Mouad M'Ghari, CEO and Co-Founder of Harmattan AI, said:

“New threats are emerging, and they require advanced autonomous technologies that only a few companies in the world can deliver. When facing a swarm of hostile drones, only a solution made of attritable, industrially scalable, autonomous systems can ensure the security of a strategic site. Harmattan AI is proud to enter this partnership for advancing our autonomous VSHORAD systems in Qatar.”

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Mohammed Bin Bader Al Sadah, Group Chief Executive Officer of Barzan Holdings, said:

“At Barzan Holdings, our priority is safeguarding Qatar's sovereignty and critical infrastructure by staying ahead of an evolving threat landscape. The significance of advanced counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) has never been clearer. We are pleased to partner with Harmattan AI, combining their proven autonomous expertise with our strategic national mandate. Together, we are committed to exploring resilient, next-generation defence solutions that enhance operational readiness and contribute to long-term regional stability.”

Harmattan AI:Harmattan AI is a defense technology company building autonomous robotic defense systems. It develops mission-ready systems across air defense, ISR, strike, electronic warfare and C2, designed for real-world operations in contested environments. Harmattan AI builds forces designed for scale, where autonomy expands the volume and capability of systems deployed in the field. This enables forces to operate with coherence and coordination at a fundamentally different level, generating saturation and redefining how advantage is created in modern operations.

Harmattan AI supports the West and allied countries with next-generation defense capabilities. The company operates across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, enabling close collaboration with defense partners and the delivery of mission-adapted solutions.

About Barzan Holdings:

Barzan Holdings is a leading defense and security company that aims to strengthen Qatar's sovereignty and strategic position by investing in the long-term development of its human capital and armed forces capabilities.

As the commercial gateway for the country's military industry, Barzan Holdings prioritizes impactful collaborations and global partnerships that foster knowledge exchange and investments into innovative defense technologies to keep Qatar at the forefront of present and future market opportunities.

Through its global portfolio of investments and joint ventures, Barzan Holdings serves as a knowledge and technology hub that drives efficiencies in delivery and execution to meet the various needs of Qatar's defense and security sector.