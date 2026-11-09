Himachal Police Sets New Emergency Response Record During Diwali

Himachal Police Sets Emergency Response Record on Diwali

Himachal Pradesh Police set a new record in emergency response management on Diwali, with the State's Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) handling 586 emergency incidents in a single day, the highest ever since its inception. According to Himachal Pradesh Police, the emergency calls included 187 fire-related incidents, putting significant pressure on emergency response teams across the State.

Despite the unprecedented volume of calls, ERSS-112 maintained an average Event Response Time of just 3 minutes and 37 seconds. Director General of Police (DGP) Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tewari, congratulated the ERSS-112 team, including call takers, dispatchers, supervisors and field-level Emergency Response Units, for their dedication and professional commitment.

Recognition of Police Efforts

The DGP said that while people across the State were celebrating Diwali with their families, emergency response personnel remained on duty to ensure timely assistance to citizens in distress. He also highlighted that the achievement reflected sustained efforts to strengthen the emergency response system through improved supervision, accountability, technological integration and continuous performance monitoring.

Commitment to Citizen Safety

Himachal Pradesh Police reiterated its commitment to making ERSS-112 a more responsive and citizen-centric service, operating round the clock throughout the year. The police urged citizens to dial 112 in case of an emergency, emphasising that every second matters when lives and public safety are at stake. (ANI)

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