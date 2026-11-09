NCP-SP Leader Crasto Slams BJP Over Politicisation Of Kharge Remarks

NCP-SP Criticises BJP Over Kharge's Diwali-Eid Remark Controversy

Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto slammed the BJP amid the ongoing political controversy over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Diwali-Eid remark, asserting that India remains a secular nation where people of all faiths celebrate each other's festivals together.

Speaking to ANI, Crasto highlighted the country's shared cultural fabric and criticised the ruling party for giving a political slant to religious traditions. "India is a secular country. People of all castes and religions come together to celebrate festivals. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians celebrate their respective festivals, with people from other communities joining them," Crasto said.

Crasto Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics

Accusing the BJP of attempting to create societal divides, the NCP-SP leader urged the party to refrain from using religious occasions for political mileage. "The BJP has made it a habit to politicise everything. Whether it is Diwali, Eid, or Christmas, we all celebrate together with happiness and unity. The BJP should stop politicising religion and making such divisive remarks," he added.

The row erupted with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks while extending Diwali greetings on November 7. Kharge told reporters, "I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. Many people celebrate it as it is an Eid of Happiness... On this festive occasion, I would like to convey my greetings to all my fellow countrymen. I also have a special appeal: it is essential to maintain peace in the nation. I urge those who may be in conflict or harbouring misunderstandings with one another to set these differences aside. Let us all work wholeheartedly to protect our country and foster national unity." The BJP also accused the Congress of using the issue to pursue vote-bank politics ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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