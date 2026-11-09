Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Complex In Lucknow No Casualties Reported

Fire Incident in Lucknow

A fire broke out at a shopping complex in Lucknow's Vikas Nagar area on Monday, prompting the deployment of five fire tenders to the spot. The blaze at the Prabhu Plaza building was brought under control within around 30 minutes, with no loss of life reported, officials said. Five fire tenders were deployed to the spot following information about the incident. The fire reportedly originated in the lower basement of the building.

Firefighting Operation Details

Providing details of the firefighting operation, Lucknow Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal said the blaze had been completely extinguished and the situation was under control. "We received information about a fire at Prabhu Plaza... A total of five fire tenders are at the scene. The fire has been completely extinguished. There has been no loss of life. It is a clothing market, and the fire originated in the lower basement. The blaze was brought under control in about half an hour. The situation is now under control," Mittal said.

Ghazipur ACP Atul Kumar Pandey also confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and there were no casualties in the incident. He said the situation in the shopping complex was normal and fire brigade teams were present at the scene. "A fire broke out at a shopping complex in Vikas Nagar, but the situation is now normal. There has been no loss of life. We have brought the fire under control. Fire brigade teams are present at the scene... the fire is completely under control..." Pandey said. Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)