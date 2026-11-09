Delhi Govt Notifies New Act To Ensure Time Bound Public Service Delivery

Delhi Government Notifies Time-Bound Service Delivery Act

In a major initiative aimed at enhancing bureaucratic accountability and expediting public service delivery, the Delhi Government has notified the 'Delhi (Right to Time-Bound and Easy Delivery of Services to Citizens) Act, 2026'. Under the provisions of the newly notified legislation, government officers responsible for unjustified delays in providing notified public services will face monetary penalties of Rs 250 per day, up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 5,000.

Key Features of the Legislation

Sharing the development on social media platform X, the Delhi Government stated that the legislation fixes designated timelines for administrative tasks and clearly establishes the chain of accountability. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has notified the 'Delhi (Right to Time-Bound and Easy Delivery of Services to Citizens) Act, 2026'. Under this Act, prescribed timelines for government services and the identification of the responsible officer will be ensured," says the post by the Delhi Government on X.

Penalties and Administrative Governance

The government further noted that the law penalises not only procedural delays but also unwarranted rejections of citizen applications. "For unnecessary delays, the concerned officer can be fined Rs 250 per day, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000. There is also a provision for a fine for improperly rejecting applications. This Act is an important step towards ensuring that citizens receive services on time while ensuring transparency and accountability in administration," the post added.

According to the official release, the move is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administrative governance model. "The Chief Minister said that, inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', the Delhi government's resolve is to ensure that every eligible citizen receives government services on time and with ease, and that the system of governance becomes more citizen-centric, sensitive and accountable," the statement concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)