Beijing Labels NVIDIA CEO Spy Allegations As Groundless Speculation

China Rejects Allegations Targeting NVIDIA CEO

China on Monday rejected allegations that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang had been targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation, calling the reports "groundless speculation" and a "smear" against China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to a question about a report published by 'The New York Times' alleging that a Chinese businesswoman close to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was found to be providing intelligence to Beijing, citing information from American intelligence agencies. Asked whether China had seen the reports and whether it had any comment, Guo said, "These reports are groundless speculation, and a smear against China."

Sharing the video of the spokesperson's response on X, Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, said, "China firmly rejects the so-called 'Chinese spy' allegations involving NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang." China firmly rejects the so-called "Chinese spy" allegations involving NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson made it clear: The so-called "Chinese spy" narrative is nothing but groundless speculation and a smear campaign against China. - Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) November 9, 2026 Yu Jing further reiterated Guo's remarks, stating, "The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson made it clear: The so-called 'Chinese spy' narrative is nothing but groundless speculation and a smear campaign against China."

NVIDIA Launches Independent Probe

The remarks came amid reports that NVIDIA's board of directors had launched an independent investigation following allegations that its CEO, Jensen Huang, had been targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman with whom he reportedly had a romantic relationship. The significant development follows revelations that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had warned senior Trump administration officials about the relationship, alongside suspected espionage activities.

NVIDIA formally announced the inquiry on Sunday, stating in a corporate release:“A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation. The Board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders. While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information. Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it. The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate.”

US Intelligence Concerns and Allegations

According to reporting by The New York Times, Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a highly classified memo circulated among senior administration officials during the spring of this year. The document reportedly warned that Jensen Huang maintained a close relationship with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence agencies believed had been recruited by China's top intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security. The classified memo stemmed from intelligence gathered through electronic surveillance targeting Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen serving as a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-headquartered firm. US officials suspected that the corporate entity was involved in illicitly smuggling restricted NVIDIA semiconductors into mainland China.

The report highlighted that Marco Rubio's involvement demonstrated the extent to which apprehensions regarding the relationship and potential espionage had reached the upper echelons of the US government. Industry records indicated that Megaspeed reportedly purchased approximately USD 2 billion worth of NVIDIA products despite maintaining a limited local footprint and operating primarily from a storefront office. The enterprise constructs data centres throughout Southeast Asia while leasing computing capacity to Alibaba, the prominent Chinese internet conglomerate. American officials suspect that Megaspeed has functioned as a conduit for smuggling advanced NVIDIA processors, the export of which to China remains restricted due to national security imperatives.

According to investigative findings, Alice Huang cultivated associations with senior figures across the artificial intelligence semiconductor sector. In 2024, she was photographed alongside Jensen Huang and other industry executives at a Taipei establishment, coinciding with the period when her company initiated multibillion-dollar acquisitions of advanced AI chips. NVIDIA previously maintained that Jensen Huang's interactions with clients, including Alice Huang, were "not unusual". The corporation additionally asserted that clients such as Megaspeed do not obtain classified commercial information and denied the allegations as "baseless".

CEO Acknowledges Infidelity

In an internal memo distributed to personnel, Jensen Huang acknowledged marital infidelity and offered an apology to his family.“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did,” he wrote. Additionally, the chief executive extended apologies to NVIDIA colleagues, board members, partners and shareholders, expressing regret for falling short of his responsibilities and pledging to endeavour to regain their confidence.

On Friday, three Republican House committee chairs asked the NVIDIA CEO to address, behind closed doors, the reported links with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of providing information to Beijing, Axios reported. An NVIDIA spokesperson indicated that the ongoing developments would not impact corporate operations, confirming that Jensen Huang remains fully committed to continuing his tenure as chief executive without interruption. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)