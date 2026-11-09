Manipur CM Calls For Concerted Efforts To Preserve Indigenous Sports, Traditional Arts And Cultural Heritage

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 9 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has called for concerted efforts to promote and preserve the indigenous sports, traditional arts and rich cultural practices of the state's diverse communities.

While attending a demonstration of Naga Indigenous Wrestling (Pyacha) at the Astro Turf Ground in Senapati district on Monday, the Chief Minister drew a comparison between Naga Indigenous Wrestling and the Meitei traditional wrestling form of Mukna. He observed that different communities have their own distinctive traditional sporting practices which deserve recognition, encouragement and promotion.

The programme was organised by the Senapati District Wrestling Association Manipur (SDWAM). The hilly district is predominantly inhabited by the Naga community.

Recalling his personal interest in martial arts, Khemchand Singh said that he had practised the traditional Meitei martial art of Thang-Ta during his childhood. He further recalled that in the 1970s, when he was studying in Class IX, he was deeply impressed by Bruce Lee after watching the film 'Enter the Dragon', which inspired him to take up Taekwondo.

Notably, Khemchand Singh was recently conferred the title of Grand Master 9th DAN in Traditional Taekwondo by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation (GTTF). He was presented the title by GTTF President Grand Master Jun Lee at the inaugural function of the First Manipur State Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2026, held at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium, Imphal.

However, as years went by, he realised the importance of promoting and preserving indigenous martial arts and traditional practices. Referring to the famous 36 Chambers of Shaolin in China, which attracts people from different parts of the world to learn and conduct research on its traditional martial arts, he emphasised that Manipur's indigenous sports and cultural heritage also have immense potential and deserve greater recognition. The Chief Minister said that he had come to Senapati with the objective of encouraging greater promotion of Naga Indigenous Wrestling.

He observed that Manipur is home to 36 communities, all of whom collectively contribute to the state, and expressed happiness that 25 communities were coming together to participate in the wrestling event. Khemchand Singh said that such participation sends a strong message of unity and peace among the different communities.

Emphasising the need to restore and sustain peace in the State, the Chief Minister said that the present generation of elders must make every possible effort to bring back peace and maintain it for the sake of future generations. He stressed that elders have a responsibility to work collectively towards creating a peaceful environment in which the younger generation can grow and prosper.

The programme also included an observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, paying tribute to Legendary Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda and recognising his contributions to the tribal communities of the country.

On the occasion, sports gear and kits were distributed to players representing Senapati district to encourage and support young sporting talents.

The Chief Minister also formally inaugurated the exhibition football match between Senapati FC and Hills Academy (U-15 Boys), highlighting the importance of encouraging sports and nurturing young talent.

The function was attended by MLA Poanam Brojen, Commissioner (Home), Deputy Commissioner of Senapati, other government officers, teachers and students, among others.