KnowBe4 Expands Global Data Residency to Six Markets Across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and South America
(MENAFN- Active DMC) Tampa Bay, FL (November 9, 2026) – KnowBe4, the global leader in digital workforce security, securing both humans and AI agents, today announced its commitment to expanding in-region data residency across six key international markets: Australia, Brazil, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the United Emirates (UAE).
The expansion addresses escalating regulatory complexity worldwide. By offering local data residency, KnowBe4 enables organizations across industries to secure their whole workforce, people and AI agents, while aligning with local data privacy frameworks.
These new regions are in addition to KnowBe4’s existing data residency capabilities across Canada, the European Union (Germany and Ireland), the United Kingdom and the United States.
“As the global regulatory environment evolves and cyber threats grow more sophisticated, international organizations require clarity and confidence regarding where their sensitive data is stored,” said Bryan Palma, CEO at KnowBe4. “Expanding our in-region data residency across these six markets gives our customers greater control over their data at rest, so they can secure their workforces with confidence.”
Launch in each new region is contingent on the underlying cloud infrastructure becoming generally available. Customer data at rest in these regions will be available across the KnowBe4 Platform.
Learn more about KnowBe4's worldwide data privacy infrastructure here.
The expansion addresses escalating regulatory complexity worldwide. By offering local data residency, KnowBe4 enables organizations across industries to secure their whole workforce, people and AI agents, while aligning with local data privacy frameworks.
These new regions are in addition to KnowBe4’s existing data residency capabilities across Canada, the European Union (Germany and Ireland), the United Kingdom and the United States.
“As the global regulatory environment evolves and cyber threats grow more sophisticated, international organizations require clarity and confidence regarding where their sensitive data is stored,” said Bryan Palma, CEO at KnowBe4. “Expanding our in-region data residency across these six markets gives our customers greater control over their data at rest, so they can secure their workforces with confidence.”
Launch in each new region is contingent on the underlying cloud infrastructure becoming generally available. Customer data at rest in these regions will be available across the KnowBe4 Platform.
Learn more about KnowBe4's worldwide data privacy infrastructure here.
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