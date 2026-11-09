Von der Leyen Demands Urgent Restoration of Black Sea Navigation
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday called for the restoration and protection of freedom of navigation in the Black Sea amid mounting security concerns and a growing number of attacks in the region.
“Freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be restored and preserved,” von der Leyen said in a statement after speaking by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of her planned visits to Romania and Bulgaria.
She said discussions with officials in both countries would focus on developments on the ground and measures to reinforce Europe's response to escalating security challenges across the Black Sea region.
The European Commission chief also reaffirmed her backing for Zelenskyy's proposal for a ceasefire covering food and energy infrastructure.
The two leaders further addressed ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure peace, including negotiations scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this week. Von der Leyen said the EU would participate in the discussions alongside its partners.
She also expressed anticipation about meeting Zelenskyy in Dublin later this week, where they will join other leaders to consider the next steps toward achieving peace.
Security concerns in the Black Sea have intensified since early October, with drones targeting at least nine commercial vessels off the Romanian and Bulgarian coastlines.
“Freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be restored and preserved,” von der Leyen said in a statement after speaking by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of her planned visits to Romania and Bulgaria.
She said discussions with officials in both countries would focus on developments on the ground and measures to reinforce Europe's response to escalating security challenges across the Black Sea region.
The European Commission chief also reaffirmed her backing for Zelenskyy's proposal for a ceasefire covering food and energy infrastructure.
The two leaders further addressed ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure peace, including negotiations scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this week. Von der Leyen said the EU would participate in the discussions alongside its partners.
She also expressed anticipation about meeting Zelenskyy in Dublin later this week, where they will join other leaders to consider the next steps toward achieving peace.
Security concerns in the Black Sea have intensified since early October, with drones targeting at least nine commercial vessels off the Romanian and Bulgarian coastlines.
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