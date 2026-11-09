Finland Navy Chief: NATO Patrols Deter Russian Activity in Baltic Sea
(MENAFN) Russia may have reached the maximum extent of its peacetime naval operations in the Baltic Sea, while stepped-up NATO patrols appear to be discouraging potential hostile actions, Finland's navy chief said Monday.
Rear Adm. Tuomas Tiilikainen described the maritime security environment as "tense" but "stable," emphasizing the importance of preventing further escalation in the strategically sensitive region.
"They (the Russian navy) monitor what we do, what NATO does, and we obviously need to monitor and maintain a vigilant guard on what they do and their activities," he said.
Tiilikainen indicated that Russia may have "no immediate need" to reinforce its naval deployment in the Baltic or could already be operating at the upper limit of its peacetime capabilities in the region.
In January 2025, NATO introduced its Baltic Sentry mission to strengthen maritime monitoring following several suspected sabotage incidents targeting underwater telecommunications cables and electricity infrastructure.
The operation involves deploying naval ships and aircraft to track activity across the strategic waterway and identify or prevent potential threats to critical infrastructure.
Russian vessels linked to the so-called shadow fleet have emerged as key suspects in several incidents involving damage to underwater infrastructure.
Last week, a Finnish court found the captain of a cargo ship and another crew member guilty of sabotage over damage to two telecommunications cables connecting Finland and Estonia in December 2025. The captain was reportedly a Russian citizen.
According to Tiilikainen, Finland has not recorded any additional attacks against its underwater infrastructure since that incident.
A NATO military official told the British broadcaster that the alliance generally keeps at least three warships deployed for every Russian military vessel operating in the Baltic Sea. The current balance is estimated to stand at approximately four NATO vessels for each Russian ship.
Meanwhile, NATO members have stepped up operations to intercept and inspect vessels suspected of belonging to Russia's shadow fleet. At least 13 such operations are believed to have been conducted across Europe this year.
Tiilikainen said the alliance's expanded maritime monitoring and increased naval presence appeared to be discouraging potential hostile actions.
"Most probably the deterrence has worked today," he said, noting that NATO had shown it could address potential threats while avoiding an escalation of tensions.
He also pointed to inadequately trained crews and aging oil tankers as the most pressing maritime hazards in the Baltic, cautioning that a shipping accident could trigger a serious environmental catastrophe.
Rear Adm. Tuomas Tiilikainen described the maritime security environment as "tense" but "stable," emphasizing the importance of preventing further escalation in the strategically sensitive region.
"They (the Russian navy) monitor what we do, what NATO does, and we obviously need to monitor and maintain a vigilant guard on what they do and their activities," he said.
Tiilikainen indicated that Russia may have "no immediate need" to reinforce its naval deployment in the Baltic or could already be operating at the upper limit of its peacetime capabilities in the region.
In January 2025, NATO introduced its Baltic Sentry mission to strengthen maritime monitoring following several suspected sabotage incidents targeting underwater telecommunications cables and electricity infrastructure.
The operation involves deploying naval ships and aircraft to track activity across the strategic waterway and identify or prevent potential threats to critical infrastructure.
Russian vessels linked to the so-called shadow fleet have emerged as key suspects in several incidents involving damage to underwater infrastructure.
Last week, a Finnish court found the captain of a cargo ship and another crew member guilty of sabotage over damage to two telecommunications cables connecting Finland and Estonia in December 2025. The captain was reportedly a Russian citizen.
According to Tiilikainen, Finland has not recorded any additional attacks against its underwater infrastructure since that incident.
A NATO military official told the British broadcaster that the alliance generally keeps at least three warships deployed for every Russian military vessel operating in the Baltic Sea. The current balance is estimated to stand at approximately four NATO vessels for each Russian ship.
Meanwhile, NATO members have stepped up operations to intercept and inspect vessels suspected of belonging to Russia's shadow fleet. At least 13 such operations are believed to have been conducted across Europe this year.
Tiilikainen said the alliance's expanded maritime monitoring and increased naval presence appeared to be discouraging potential hostile actions.
"Most probably the deterrence has worked today," he said, noting that NATO had shown it could address potential threats while avoiding an escalation of tensions.
He also pointed to inadequately trained crews and aging oil tankers as the most pressing maritime hazards in the Baltic, cautioning that a shipping accident could trigger a serious environmental catastrophe.
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