Health And Wellbeing News Presents Evidence-Based Healthy Habits Guides

MENAFN - GetNews) Health and Wellbeing News site and the Lois Francis, the acupuncturist and editor behind the independent health site, explains what readers search for most and how each guide separates research from marketing claims.

Coventry, United Kingdom - November 9, 2026 - Health and Wellbeing News, an independent health information website led by Lois Francis, is putting its four most-read guides in the spotlight. The guides cover DL-phenylalanine (DLPA), trimethylglycine (TMG), Hypericum (St. John's wort), and the role of health and wellbeing in childhood. Each one sets out what published research supports, what it does not yet show, and who should avoid a supplement altogether.

The aim is simple: give readers enough context to have a better conversation with their doctor or pharmacist.

What Readers Are Searching For

DLPA: Mood and Pain Claims Under Review

The site's guide to DLPA explains that the supplement is a 50/50 blend of two forms of the amino acid phenylalanine. The L-form occurs naturally in protein foods, while the D-form is made in a laboratory. Online sellers often link DLPA to better mood and pain relief, yet the clinical record is thin. A research summary from EBSCO notes that evidence for phenylalanine supplements remains limited, especially for chronic pain, and that no double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have tested it for depression (EBSCO Information Services, n.d.). The same summary warns that people with phenylketonuria (PKU) must avoid both forms and that phenylalanine can interact with levodopa, a common Parkinson's disease medicine. Its long-term safety is unknown, so the guide treats DLPA as experimental rather than proven.

TMG: A Clearer Signal, With a Caveat

The TMG explainer covers a compound with stronger data behind it. TMG, also called betaine, helps the body convert homocysteine back into methionine through an enzyme known as betaine-homocysteine methyltransferase. In a meta-analysis of five randomized controlled trials, healthy adults who took at least 4 grams a day for six weeks or longer lowered plasma homocysteine by 1.23 μmol/L, roughly 11.8% of baseline (McRae, 2013). A later systematic review added an important limit: doses of 4 grams or more a day raised total and LDL cholesterol, which supports staying below that threshold (Ashtary-Larky et al., 2022). The guide presents both findings side by side, so readers see the benefit and the trade-off together.

Hypericum: Effective for Some, Risky With Many Medicines

The Hypericum guide focuses on St. John's wort, one of the most widely used herbal remedies for low mood. Mayo Clinic states that the herb can treat mild to moderate depression but interacts with many medicines and should not be used during pregnancy or breastfeeding (Mayo Clinic, 2023). The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has documented clinically significant interactions with oral contraceptives, warfarin, digoxin, cyclosporine, benzodiazepines, and the HIV medicine indinavir (NCCIH, 2024). In most cases, the herb speeds up the processes that break these drugs down, so their levels in the body fall and they may stop working as intended (NCCIH, 2024). For that reason, the guide treats the interaction list as core content rather than fine print.

Children's Health: Habits That Shape Later Life

The fourth guide asks why health and wellbeing are important to a child. It draws on World Health Organization (WHO) guidance that children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 should average at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous, mostly aerobic activity per day, with muscle- and bone-strengthening activity on at least three days a week. WHO links regular activity in young people to better fitness, heart and metabolic health, memory, school performance, and fewer symptoms of depression. The guide turns that research into everyday steps for parents, from active play to screen-time limits and family meals.

An Editorial Standard Built on Sources

Across all four guides, the site follows the same structure: a plain-language explanation, the strongest available evidence, a clear safety section, and a reminder to speak with a qualified professional before starting any supplement. Claims are tied to peer-reviewed studies or public health agencies, and articles say plainly when the evidence is weak or mixed.

That approach has limits, and the site states them. A website cannot diagnose a condition, adjust a prescription, or account for an individual's full medical history. Supplements are also regulated differently from medicines, so product quality and dosing can vary between brands. The guides are written to support decisions made with a clinician, not to replace that relationship. They are also not aimed at people managing complex conditions or taking several prescription medicines, who need individual advice before adding any supplement or herbal remedy.

"Good health information should make you more careful, not less. If a guide leaves you with a sharper question for your GP, it has done its job," said Francis.

Where Readers Can Start

Readers who are new to the site can begin with its practical overview of how to be healthy, which connects everyday habits such as sleep, movement, food, and stress management. The four topic guides then go deeper. Readers can also download The Foundations of Good Health, a free ebook by Lois Francis, from the site.

All content on Health and Wellbeing News is for general information and does not replace medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

About Health and Wellbeing News

Health and Wellbeing News () is an independent health information website and weekly articles dedicated to making healthy living easy. Edited and published by Lois Francis, an acupuncturist and NLP practitioner based in Coventry, England, the site publishes evidence-based guides on supplements, nutrition, stress, and family health since 2012. Its mission is to help readers make informed, safer choices about their everyday health.

Lois Francis, Lic., B.C., PGCE, Cert, is an acupuncturist and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) practitioner with more than 20 years of experience treating patients. She has also studied nutrition and counseling and previously led a teaching team at a UK acupuncture college. Her private practice focuses on fertility, stress, and back pain. She is the author of Stress Free Forever and Supercharge Your Health With Superfoods, and she researches, writes, and edits the site's core guides herself.

"People do not need another list of miracle pills. They need to know what a study found, how many people took part, and who should stay away. Every guide we publish has to answer those three things," said Lois Francis, editor and publisher of Health and Wellbeing News.