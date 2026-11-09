Liminal Launches Done-For-You Short-Video Service To Help Small Businesses Stay Visible Online

MENAFN - GetNews) New service creates, edits and posts TikTok and Instagram videos for businesses, with free sample videos, original music and monthly subscription plans.

New York, NY - November 9, 2026 - Liminal has launched a done-for-you short video service that helps small businesses maintain a consistent presence on TikTok and Instagram without filming, editing, or posting content themselves. The company manages the entire video production and publishing process, giving small business owners a way to stay visible to potential customers without taking time away from running their business.

As short-form video becomes an increasingly common way for consumers to discover products, services, and local businesses, maintaining an active social media presence can be difficult for small business owners. Creating videos regularly requires time, creative planning, editing skills, and other tools that many owners may not have. Liminal solves these challenges by taking responsibility for content creation and posting.

Businesses can get started by requesting a free sample video to see the type of content Liminal can produce for their brand. After reviewing and approving the sample, they can choose a monthly subscription plan based on their content needs.

Liminal currently offers two subscription options:



Starter Plan ($399/month): Includes eight short videos per month, fully created, edited and posted on TikTok and Instagram. Growth Plan ($549/month): I ncludes 12 short videos per month, with the same done-for-you production and publishing services.

Both plans come with a seven-day free trial, no credit card required to get started. Businesses only provide payment information when they decide to subscribe after approving their sample video.

Every video also features original music from Liminal's own music library. They don't use generic stock tracks but instead incorporate music composed to complement the brand's presence. This approach helps businesses establish a more distinctive identity across their video content.

For businesses seeking a recognizable personality in their videos, Liminal also offers an AI influencer plan. This option uses a consistent AI-generated face and voice across videos, allowing brands to build a familiar digital presence without requiring owners or employees to appear on camera.

Through regular video production and publishing, the service aims to help small businesses maintain visibility and strengthen brand awareness while removing the responsibility of managing social media content themselves.

Small business owners interested in the service can visit to claim a free sample video.

About Liminal

Liminal is short-form video production company that helps small businesses establish and maintain their digital presence. Built for business owners who want to reach customers online without becoming content creators, Liminal provides an end-to-end service covering video production, editing, and publishing. The company combines creative production, original music, and AI-powered content options to help brands develop a recognizable identity across social media platforms.

Social Media Handles: @‌liminal, @liminalmusic_official