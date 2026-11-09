Trot My Tot Launches Trot Tracker To Help NYC Parents Follow School Pickups

MENAFN - GetNews)Trot My Tot, a New York City marketplace connecting families with independent local helpers called Trotters, has launched Trot Tracker, giving parents live location sharing and status check-ins during their child's trip. The launch comes as the platform reaches 1,600 registered users across its community of families and Trotters and begins beta testing its iOS app.

The School Pickup Gap

Transportation is a barrier to after-school participation. The Afterschool Alliance's 2025 America After 3PM survey found that nearly three in four New York State children whose parents wanted an after-school program were not enrolled. Nationally, 49% of surveyed parents whose children were not enrolled identified the lack of a safe way to travel to and from programs as a barrier.

Additionally, school calendar changes add to families' planning needs. The 2026–27 New York City Public Schools calendar includes 29 weekdays of holiday and recess closures, plus two scheduled conference days when elementary school and Pre-K Center students are dismissed three hours early.

Trot My Tot helps families manage these scheduling gaps by connecting them with local helpers for school pickups, walks to activities, and babysitting.

How Trot My Tot Works

For parents whose workday extends beyond school dismissal, getting a child from school to an after-school program can require its own childcare arrangement. Through Trot My Tot, families can connect with Trotters for school pickups, drop-offs, walks to activities, and short-term babysitting. Parents can arrange occasional help or recurring pickups on designated days.

A parent in an afternoon meeting, for example, can arrange for a Trotter to collect their child from school and walk them to an activity. With Trot Tracker, the parent can follow the trip through live location sharing and status check-ins.

Prior to booking, parents can compare Trotter profiles, availability, credential badges, and reviews. Additionally, Trotters can submit government-issued identification and active CPR certifications for verification, helping families review the qualifications that matter to them.

Who Can Become a Trotter

Trot My Tot also welcomes people who are interested in helping neighborhood families while earning income around their availability. Prospective Trotters might include college students, performers, experienced babysitters, parents, and retirees with relevant experience caring for children. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Trotters can create a profile, describe their experience, set their availability, and accept bookings that fit their schedules.

Parents seeking pickup or babysitting help or those interested in becoming a Trotter, create a free account at TrotMyTot.

About Trot My Tot

Trot My Tot is a New York City marketplace connecting families with independent local helpers for school pickups, drop-offs, walks to after-school activities, and short-term babysitting. Its Trot Tracker feature provides live location sharing and status check-ins during trips.

Instagram and Facebook: @‌trotmytot