Intellcore Institute Sets Out To Transform Artificial Intelligence Training For Professionals In English-Speaking Markets

MENAFN - GetNews)Julian Roberts, Director of IntellCore Institute IntellCore Institute, founded in Cork, Ireland, launches its 200-hour online AI programmes aligned with the EU AI Act for professionals in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Malta and other English-speaking markets.

CORK, Ireland - November 9, 2026 - IntellCore Institute, an artificial intelligence training institute founded in Cork, Ireland, is launching its catalogue of 200-hour online programmes for professionals in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Malta and other English-speaking markets. The institute's aim is to change the way working professionals learn AI: not as theory or a set of tools, but as a practical skill applied to each profession and built on the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act), whose general obligations have applied since August 2026.

Born in Europe's technology hub

Ireland has become one of the leading technology centres of the European Union. The country hosts the European headquarters of major technology companies, and Cork, the city where IntellCore Institute was founded, has been home to Apple's European headquarters for decades. In that environment, where artificial intelligence and European regulation are part of daily work for thousands of professionals, IntellCore Institute designed a way of teaching AI focused on practical, safe and compliant use.

A different way to learn AI

Most AI courses teach tools in isolation. IntellCore Institute starts from the profession instead. Every programme follows the IntellCore AI Act Method, the institute's own methodology, which teaches participants to use AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude in the real tasks of their job, moving from general to specific. The programmes are also designed for people starting from scratch. Each module builds in the principles of the AI Act: transparency, data protection, risk management and human oversight of decisions.

A catalogue organised by profession

The IntellCore Institute catalogue covers healthcare (medicine, dentistry, physiotherapy and aesthetic medicine), business and management, marketing and sales, education, civil and environmental engineering, energy, the food industry, cybersecurity, design and automation with AI agents. Each programme comprises 200 teaching hours, is delivered 100% online and comes with a certificate updated to the AI Act 2026.

Why English-speaking markets

Organisations in Ireland, the United Kingdom and Malta work every day with clients, partners and data across the European Union. The United Kingdom applies its own AI framework, while companies serving EU customers must also meet the AI Act. Professionals in these markets need training that connects everyday AI use with European rules. IntellCore Institute provides that training in English, with personalised support from its admissions team and content adapted to the reality of each profession.

The programmes are aimed at doctors, managers, engineers, teachers, marketing and sales professionals, and anyone who wants to bring artificial intelligence into their work with sound judgement and in a responsible way.

About IntellCore Institute

IntellCore Institute is an online artificial intelligence training institute founded in Cork, Ireland, with a presence in Cork and Barcelona. Its 200-hour programmes follow the IntellCore AI Act Method, aligned with the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act. More information at intellcore.