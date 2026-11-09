The Foundation Kings Launches Underpinning Toronto, A Free Guide For Toronto Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) The Foundation Kings has launched Underpinning Toronto, a free online guide explaining basement underpinning in Toronto, including City building permit requirements, cost factors, the six-stage process and underpinning versus benching.

Toronto, Canada - November 9, 2026 - The Foundation Kings, a Toronto underpinning, foundation and concrete contractor, has launched Underpinning Toronto, a free online guide that explains how basement underpinning works for homeowners in the City of Toronto. Available now at underpinningtoronto, the guide covers building permit requirements, the factors that set the price of an underpinning project, the six stages of construction and how underpinning differs from benching. It was created to help homeowners understand the work before they request quotes.

Underpinning is the process of deepening an existing house foundation by excavating beneath it in short, sequenced sections and pouring new concrete footings below the original ones. In Toronto, underpinning is the standard method for lowering a basement floor to gain usable ceiling height in older homes. According to Underpinning Toronto, a basement with less than about 6 feet 6 inches of clear height generally feels unusable.

"Most homeowners we meet have never underpinned a house before, and they are being asked to compare quotes for one of the most structural jobs a house can go through," said Jamie Alves-Ferreira, President of The Foundation Kings. "Underpinning Toronto puts the permit rules, the cost drivers and the construction sequence in one place, so people can ask better questions before anyone starts digging."

What Underpinning Toronto Explains Does underpinning in Toronto require a building permit?

Yes. The City of Toronto requires a building permit based on stamped structural drawings before underpinning work begins. The guide's permit page notes that projects involving plumbing, secondary suites or basement walkouts may need additional review, and that unpermitted work is routinely flagged when a house is sold.

How is the cost of underpinning in Toronto calculated?

Underpinning is typically priced at a rate per linear foot of foundation, with separate line items for engineering and permits, drainage, waterproofing, plumbing, the new concrete slab and finishing. The guide identifies six variables that drive the final price: the foundation perimeter, the target depth, site access, ground and water conditions, party walls shared with neighbouring homes, and what is rebuilt in the basement afterward. City permit fees, plumbing or development charges, and Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) are usually quoted separately.

How does the underpinning process work?

Underpinning Toronto describes a six-stage process in which the foundation is excavated in sequential sections, known as pins, rather than in one continuous dig. This sequencing keeps the existing house supported throughout construction. The guide notes that the structural portion of a project is commonly measured in weeks, not days.

What is the difference between underpinning and benching?

Benching is an alternative to underpinning in which the original footing stays in place and a concrete bench is built along the inside of the basement walls. According to the guide, underpinning keeps the full original floor area and suits legal basement suites and maximum headroom, while benching is generally lower in cost for the same depth but gives up a perimeter strip of floor that grows wider as the basement gets deeper. On a narrow Toronto semi-detached house, that strip can determine whether the basement layout is usable.

Availability

Underpinning Toronto is free to read and is owned and published by The Foundation Kings. Guide content is reviewed by Jamie Alves-Ferreira, President of The Foundation Kings, and was last updated in October 2026. The site serves homeowners across Toronto neighbourhoods including The Annex, Leslieville, The Beaches, Riverdale, High Park, Leaside, Forest Hill, East York, North York, Etobicoke and Scarborough, and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Homeowners who want a site assessment can contact The Foundation Kings directly through the site; enquiries go to the company rather than to a lead broker or call centre.

About The Foundation Kings

The Foundation Kings is a Toronto-based underpinning, foundation and concrete contractor located at 34 Minowan Miikan Lane, Toronto, Ontario. The company provides basement underpinning and lowering, basement walkouts, crawl space excavation, waterproofing, additions and renovations for homeowners across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. The Foundation Kings owns and publishes Underpinning Toronto, its free homeowner guide to underpinning in Toronto. The company is led by Jamie Alves-Ferreira, President, and Sergio Ferreira, Director of Operations.

More information is available at thefoundationkings.