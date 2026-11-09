Thread The Word Marks First Year Of Knitting Personalized Blankets In North Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews) This family-owned business marks a year of US production at its Conover facility, where personalized baby blankets and larger custom name blankets are knitted to order from 100% organic cotton.

CONOVER, North Carolina - November 9, 2026 - Thread The Word, a family-owned business founded by husband-and-wife team Peter and Annie, marks the completion of its first year of knitting personalized blankets in Conover, North Carolina. The company began US operations in September 2025 and produces customizable blankets from 100% organic cotton, with names and designs knitted directly into the fabric.

Founded in 2021, Thread The Word has sold more than 50,000 blankets worldwide. Its North Carolina operation forms part of that international business, providing a local manufacturing base for US orders of personalized baby blankets, custom baby blankets and larger blankets for children and adults.

The first-year milestone comes ahead of the 2026 holiday season. Customers select their designs online, and the North Carolina team knits each US blanket order using those individual choices. The Conover operation is now in its second year of production.

A First Year of Knitting Customizable Blankets in North Carolina

Thread The Word began operating in September 2025 at the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) business incubator in Conover. Part of Catawba Valley Community College, the center provides textile testing, prototyping and product development resources for manufacturers.

When the US operation was announced in November 2025, founder Peter Thomas described the MSC's support for“scaling our production and expanding our product line.” Thread The Word remains a tenant of the center, where its own facility produces personalized blankets for US customers.

The company's customizable blankets are knitted to order. Each order begins with a customer's choice of size, name, colors and design, which guide the creation of that individual blanket. The Conover operation connects those online selections with local textile manufacturing.

The recipient's name becomes part of production from the beginning. Lettering and patterns are formed as the fabric is knitted, creating a blanket specifically for that order. This approach remains central to the company's US production model as the operation moves through its second year.

Organic Cotton Blankets With Names Knitted Into the Fabric

Thread The Word's knitted blanket collection is made from 100% organic cotton. The cotton yarn forms both the blanket and its personalized design, bringing the material, pattern and lettering together in the same fabric.

Each knitted baby blanket features a name or design created during knitting, rather than printed onto the surface of a finished blanket. The same construction is used across the larger sizes, so a personalized name blanket for an adult carries the same knitted-in detail.

The company's organic cotton baby blanket range combines this knitted construction with customer-selected colors and designs. Material selection and personalization are part of the same manufacturing process: the cotton forms the fabric, while the selected lettering and pattern determine its appearance.

Custom Baby Blankets and Personalized Baby Gifts

Thread The Word's custom baby blankets form part of its personalized baby gifts range for newborn arrivals, baby showers and first Christmases. Customers can choose a baby's name, a color combination and an available design, with those details incorporated into the knitted order.

A personalized infant blanket can feature a name, initial or selected symbol. Orders intended as a newborn baby gift or baby shower gift can use colors chosen by the family or a design selected by the gift-giver.

The personalized baby blankets collection uses the same made-to-order process as the company's larger blankets. Gift cards are also available, allowing parents or other recipients to select the name, colors and design themselves when those details have not yet been decided.

Online Customization Connected to North Carolina Production

Thread The Word's online ordering system allows customers to customize a blanket by selecting a size and design, adding the name or text they want knitted into the fabric, and choosing the available colors, fonts and symbols.

The collection includes more than 25 designs, 40 colors and over 200 symbols, alongside a selection of fonts. These options allow each custom blanket to be based on the recipient's preferences, from a simple name design to a pattern featuring a selected symbol.

A custom name blanket can use two preferred colors, a palette chosen for a room or a symbol associated with the recipient. Customers can also select complementary designs for siblings while giving each child a blanket with their own name.

Once the order is placed, the selected details become the design for a blanket knitted to order in North Carolina. The online process connects the customer's choices directly with the product that the Conover team manufactures.

Personalized Blankets in Six Sizes for the Whole Family

Thread The Word offers six blanket sizes: newborn, stroller or bassinet, crib, adult, throw and twin. The range includes personalized baby blankets and larger options for children, parents, grandparents and other recipients.

The larger sizes extend the collection beyond baby gifts. Adult, throw and twin formats allow the company to produce personalized blankets for different ages and uses, while retaining the same cotton material and knitted personalization.

Across the collection, customers select a size and create a design around the recipient's name and preferences. The same online system is used to customize a blanket for a new arrival or to place an order for an older family member.

Gift cards provide another way to use that process. Recipients can make their own selections, including when a baby's name has not yet been announced or the gift-giver does not know the preferred colors.

Personalized Blankets for Christmas 2026 and Beyond

With its first year of North Carolina operations complete, Thread The Word continues to offer personalized blankets for the 2026 Christmas season through its Conover facility. Custom baby blankets and larger name blankets remain part of the company's collection for recipients of different ages.

Holiday orders follow the same production process as orders placed throughout the year. Customers select the name, colors and design elements online, and those choices are incorporated into a blanket knitted in North Carolina.

Information about current product availability, production times and shipping arrangements is provided through the company's US website. The site also describes the available sizes and customization options for personalized baby blankets and larger formats.

Beyond Christmas, Thread The Word's customizable blankets serve occasions including baby showers, newborn arrivals and birthdays. Now in its second year of US production, the company continues to connect online personalization with knitting at its North Carolina facility.

More information about Thread The Word's personalized blankets and its Conover operation is available at .

About Thread The Word

Thread The Word is a family-owned business founded by Peter and Annie in 2021. The company specializes in customizable blankets made from 100% organic cotton, with its US knitted blanket orders produced at its facility in Conover, North Carolina. The Conover operation began in September 2025. Its collection includes custom baby blankets for new arrivals and larger personalized blankets for children and adults. Customers can choose from six sizes and personalize their blankets with names, colors, fonts, designs and symbols. Thread The Word has sold more than 50,000 blankets worldwide.