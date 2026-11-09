Delhi Air Pollution Reaches Severe Levels During Diwali Celebrations
(MENAFN) Air pollution in India’s capital, Delhi, worsened on Monday as firecracker use during Diwali celebrations contributed to rising pollution levels following the Hindu festival of lights observed across the country on Sunday.
A bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) late Monday afternoon placed Delhi’s air quality in the “very poor” category, reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 344 over the preceding 24 hours.
The city’s residents woke up to dense smog on Monday morning, with visibility significantly reduced in several neighborhoods.
Delhi also experienced its most polluted Diwali in five years, recording an average AQI of 376, according to reports citing pollution data.
Monitoring stations operated by the Delhi government registered readings ranging from “very poor” to “severe” in different parts of the capital. One station reported an AQI level of 413.
Despite restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court, firecracker use continued until late Sunday night. The court had authorized certified green crackers only during specific permitted hours.
In response to the deteriorating conditions, authorities said they had deployed anti-smog guns as part of efforts to reduce airborne pollution.
Several factors were expected to place further pressure on air quality, including unfavorable weather conditions, vehicle emissions, Diwali festivities and the seasonal increase in crop-residue burning in neighboring states.
Air pollution has long been a recurring challenge for New Delhi, particularly during winter, when farmers in surrounding regions burn agricultural waste after harvesting their crops.
Smoke from these fires combines with emissions from coal-powered electricity plants, industrial operations and road traffic, contributing to worsening pollution levels across the capital.
A bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) late Monday afternoon placed Delhi’s air quality in the “very poor” category, reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 344 over the preceding 24 hours.
The city’s residents woke up to dense smog on Monday morning, with visibility significantly reduced in several neighborhoods.
Delhi also experienced its most polluted Diwali in five years, recording an average AQI of 376, according to reports citing pollution data.
Monitoring stations operated by the Delhi government registered readings ranging from “very poor” to “severe” in different parts of the capital. One station reported an AQI level of 413.
Despite restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court, firecracker use continued until late Sunday night. The court had authorized certified green crackers only during specific permitted hours.
In response to the deteriorating conditions, authorities said they had deployed anti-smog guns as part of efforts to reduce airborne pollution.
Several factors were expected to place further pressure on air quality, including unfavorable weather conditions, vehicle emissions, Diwali festivities and the seasonal increase in crop-residue burning in neighboring states.
Air pollution has long been a recurring challenge for New Delhi, particularly during winter, when farmers in surrounding regions burn agricultural waste after harvesting their crops.
Smoke from these fires combines with emissions from coal-powered electricity plants, industrial operations and road traffic, contributing to worsening pollution levels across the capital.
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