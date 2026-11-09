Workshop Explores Research-Driven Solutions To Water, Energy, Food Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- A workshop organized by the Higher Council for Science and Technology examined ways to turn Jordan's water, energy, food, and ecosystem priorities into practical research projects and better-coordinated policies.

The workshop brought together representatives of government institutions, universities, research centers, the private sector, and international partners as part of a community of practice established by the council with support from the German development agency GIZ.

The network aims to strengthen cooperation and knowledge sharing across the four interconnected sectors and promote integrated planning and decision-making amid growing pressure on Jordan's natural resources.

Council Secretary-General Mashhour Rifai said the community would connect researchers and specialists with policymakers, support evidence-based recommendations, and help translate national priorities into practical solutions. It would also provide a platform for learning, sharing successful practices and building institutional partnerships.

He explained that the network builds on a governance framework for the water-energy-food-ecosystems nexus established at the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation with GIZ support.

Jasmin Freischlad, director of GIZ's Water Sector Governance Program, described the council as a longstanding strategic partner in research and innovation and highlighted GIZ's support for Jordanian research on the nexus approach.

Mohammad Wedyan, president of the National Center for Research and Development, outlined the center's role in translating national strategies into research and applied projects. He cited Safawi station as a field-testing site for sustainable agriculture in arid environments, including hydroponics, aquaculture, rainwater harvesting, solar energy, agrivoltaics, smart technologies, and the Internet of Things.

A panel examined priorities, partnerships, and practical solutions for the new community of practice. Participants included representatives from the Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Creativity, and Entrepreneurship, the Inter-Islamic Network on Water Resources Development and Management, the Jordan University of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and NEX-SUS for Sustainability Solutions.

Brendon Bingwa, an agrivoltaics project manager at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, and William Alkhoury of the National Agricultural Research Center also discussed the potential for agrivoltaics, which combines farming with solar power generation, in Jordan and steps toward implementation.

//Petra// AO