Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Senate Approves Reply To Speech From The Throne


Date: 2026-11-09 07:09:59

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The Senate on Monday approved its reply to the Speech from the Throne during a session chaired by Senate President Faisal Fayez.

His Majesty King Abdullah II had delivered the speech at the opening of the third ordinary session of the 20th Parliament on Nov. 2. The Senate and the Lower House of Parliament each submit their reply separately within two weeks of the speech.

//Petra// NQ

MENAFN09112026000117011021ID1111934640


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search