Senate Approves Reply To Speech From The Throne

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The Senate on Monday approved its reply to the Speech from the Throne during a session chaired by Senate President Faisal Fayez.

His Majesty King Abdullah II had delivered the speech at the opening of the third ordinary session of the 20th Parliament on Nov. 2. The Senate and the Lower House of Parliament each submit their reply separately within two weeks of the speech.

//Petra// NQ