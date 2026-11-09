Lawmakers Seek Stricter Terrorism Penalties Following Karak, Amman Attacks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ibrahim Tarawneh announced Monday that lawmakers have begun a comprehensive review of legislation addressing terrorism and extremism and signed a legislative proposal to amend the Anti-Terrorism and Penal laws, with tougher penalties among the measures under consideration.

Addressing a Lower House session, Tarawneh said lawmakers welcomed government efforts to strengthen penalties for terrorism and extremism offenses, pledging to give priority to any government-sponsored amendments submitted to the chamber and expedite their consideration in accordance with the Constitution.

The announcement follows recent terrorist attacks targeting a church in Hmoud, Karak Governorate, and Public Security Directorate (PSD) personnel in Amman. Tarawneh paid tribute to Corporal Jawad Salayta, who was killed while on duty in Amman, and commended Second Lt. Firas Ananzeh for his actions during the attack.

He also praised the sacrifices of Jordan's security personnel, stressing that the Kingdom would remain united against terrorism and attempts to undermine its security and national cohesion.

Tarawneh recalled the victims of the 2005 Amman hotel bombings, marking their 21st anniversary, and paid tribute to former lawmaker Mohammad Ghweiri, who died recently.

In a separate meeting later Monday, Tarawneh and Senate President Faisal Fayez called for a comprehensive review of anti-terrorism and anti-extremism legislation, reaffirming both chambers' commitment to prioritizing and expediting relevant bills in accordance with constitutional procedures.

The two parliamentary leaders emphasized the need for a coordinated national approach combining prevention, public awareness, legislation and law enforcement.

They highlighted the importance of protecting young people from extremist ideologies and recruitment, particularly through online platforms, while strengthening families' role in promoting moderation and tolerance.

The meeting also addressed cooperation between the Senate and the Lower House and ways to translate the priorities outlined in His Majesty King Abdullah II's Speech from the Throne into legislative action.

Tarawneh and Fayez described the King's speech, delivered at the opening of the third ordinary session of the 20th Parliament, as a roadmap for constitutional institutions, emphasizing the rule of law, protection of the public interest and continued modernization.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening coordination between the two chambers while respecting the independence and constitutional responsibilities of each branch of government.

Both leaders stressed that Jordan's national unity, constitutional institutions and security agencies remain central to confronting terrorism, safeguarding stability and protecting the country's social cohesion.

//Petra// AJ