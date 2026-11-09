Salt Municipality Discusses Community Development Partnerships

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The Greater Salt Municipality discussed cooperation with the Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training and the Stirling Foundation on community development projects and improving local services.

Municipal Committee Chairman Ali Batayneh outlined the municipality's development projects during a meeting with the institute's director-general, Aghadeer Jweihan, and Stirling Foundation Regional Director Brittney Stirling.

Participants also reviewed the two organizations' community programs and experience in initiatives designed to deliver lasting benefits.

The parties agreed to launch several projects in Salt, including establishing a Dar Ne'meh branch in coordination with the municipality. The branch would expand access to its services and support families running income-generating businesses.

Discussions also covered a proposed care facility for older people, in cooperation with the Stirling Foundation. It would provide care and opportunities for social and cultural interaction, with a library, a cafeteria, and spaces for activities and gatherings, helping improve residents' quality of life and participation in the community.

Other proposals included a permanent local market where producers and craft businesses could display and sell their products, expanding economic opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

During a tour of the proposed sites, participants emphasized the importance of continued coordination and follow-up on the steps needed to implement the projects, improve services and expand opportunities for Salt residents.

//Petra// AO