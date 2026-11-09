Four Children Die Of Mysterious Illness In Khyber's Landi Kotal

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber: Four children died while two others fell unconscious due to a mysterious illness in the remote Bazar Zakha Khel area of Landi Kotal in Khyber district, and the affected children have been shifted to Peshawar for medical treatment.

According to local sources, the deceased children belonged to the same family and were relatives. They included two boys and two girls from the Khor area. The deceased children were identified as Manawal, Maria, Salman and Hafizullah.

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Initial reports suggest that the affected children experienced sudden seizures. Two children who fell unconscious in the incident have been shifted to Peshawar.

According to the district administration, the two unconscious children have been transferred to Peshawar, where medical examinations and investigations will help determine the nature of the illness and the actual cause of the four deaths.