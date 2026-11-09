Defense Forces Strike Plant Near St. Petersburg That Produces Missile Fuel For Iskander Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Every Iskander missile that flies toward a Ukrainian city has its own history, and that history does not begin at the launch platform, but in the workshop of a plant where the fuel that propels the missile into the sky is manufactured. One such facility, JSC Morozov Plant, is located near St. Petersburg," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the facility manufactures explosives. It also developed solid rocket fuel for the engines of Topol-M missile systems and manufactures and supplies solid-propellant charges for the 9X820 engines used in 9M723 Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The Morozov Plant is part of the state-owned Rostec corporation and represents one of the key links in Russia's ballistic missile production chain.

Saratov Oil Refinery on fire after drone attack in Russia – media

"On the night of November 9, Ukraine's Defense Forces intervened in this chain. Units struck the facility, damaging three production workshops. The extent of the damage is being assessed. What does this mean for Ukraine? Every such strike makes it more difficult for the enemy to manufacture Iskander missiles used to attack our cities. The chain is disrupted at its very beginning, long before the launch platform," the General Staff noted.

The statement emphasized that Ukraine is acting within its right to self-defense, guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter.

As Ukrinform previously reported, information circulated online that a fire broke out at the Kirishi Oil Refinery (KINEF) in Russia's Leningrad Region following a drone attack on the night of November 9.

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