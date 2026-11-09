Airstrike On Komyshuvakha: 30 Victims Identified, 19 More People May Be Trapped Under Rubble

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Rescuers have already recovered 55 bodies from beneath the rubble. Police officers from the Missing Persons Search Center have identified 30 of them. Another 19 people may still be trapped under the rubble," the law enforcement agency said in its post.

Rescue operations are being hampered by Russian drones, which are continuously attacking law enforcement personnel and the equipment involved in the operation.

Two rescuers injured in Russian drone attack on Komyshuvakha

Police anti-drone units are providing armed protection for the site. Rescue operations are ongoing.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian military attacked State Emergency Service units working at the site of the airstrike in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, with drones on three occasions. Two rescuers were injured.

Airstrike on an underground school in Komyshuvakha / Photo: Dmytro Smolienko