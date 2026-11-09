Iran, China Hold Talks on Yemen Crisis, Regional Security
(MENAFN) Iranian and Chinese officials held high-level discussions in Tehran on Sunday, addressing the escalating Yemen crisis and potential frameworks for future regional security, according to statements from both countries.
China’s Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Zhai Jun met with several senior Iranian officials, including Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, and Foreign Ministry Director General for Gulf Affairs Mohammad Alibek.
The discussions covered bilateral cooperation and the latest developments across the Middle East, according to a statement released Monday on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.
In a post on X, Alibek said his meeting with Zhai focused on the situation in Yemen, efforts to secure a political settlement and arrangements for regional security in the coming period.
He also noted that both countries stressed the need to sustain consultations and diplomatic coordination between Tehran and Beijing.
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced that Zhai would travel to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia during the first half of November as part of China's diplomatic push to support peace and stability across the region.
Mao said the visits would seek to advance initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
China’s Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Zhai Jun met with several senior Iranian officials, including Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, and Foreign Ministry Director General for Gulf Affairs Mohammad Alibek.
The discussions covered bilateral cooperation and the latest developments across the Middle East, according to a statement released Monday on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.
In a post on X, Alibek said his meeting with Zhai focused on the situation in Yemen, efforts to secure a political settlement and arrangements for regional security in the coming period.
He also noted that both countries stressed the need to sustain consultations and diplomatic coordination between Tehran and Beijing.
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced that Zhai would travel to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia during the first half of November as part of China's diplomatic push to support peace and stability across the region.
Mao said the visits would seek to advance initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
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