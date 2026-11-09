G7 Talks To Focus On UN Accountability And AI

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to discuss accountability at the United Nations and the promotion of innovation in artificial intelligence at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris.

"I have just arrived in France to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. We will focus on pushing for real accountability at the UN and advancing an innovation-first agenda to secure the future of Super Intelligence," Rubio wrote in his account on social media X.

It should be noted that the G7 foreign ministers' meeting is being held in Paris on November 9-10.

According to AFP, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries - the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - are gathering in Paris for a two-day meeting.

The diplomatic climate surrounding this year's meeting is largely similar to that of the previous G7 foreign ministers' gathering, held in March 2026.

Rubio's presence comes as the United States prepares to take over the G7 presidency from France in 2027. Some US media outlets have described the secretary of state as a potential successor to President Donald Trump.

On October 8, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that the White House considers anyone who still uses the term "artificial intelligence" instead of "superintelligence" to be an enemy.