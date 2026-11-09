Macron's Popularity Plunges To Lowest Level Since Taking Office

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating fell by a further seven percentage points in November, reaching 12% - its lowest level since he took office at the Élysée Palace.

This was highlighted in a monthly poll conducted by YouGov for French publication Le HuffPost.

According to Le HuffPost's analysis, Macron's current rating is approaching the record low recorded by his predecessor, François Hollande, whose popularity stood at 11% in June 2016.

The decline comes amid growing political and social tensions in France in recent weeks, with the president's public appearances and statements failing to ease public dissatisfaction.

During a televised address on October 18, Macron faced criticism and questions after failing to announce any concrete initiatives. His remarks on the legitimacy of public demonstrations, comments made during a visit to Trappes on October 23, and subsequent political debates also sparked public controversy.

Meanwhile, the publication of a book by journalist Françoise Dugué, which allegedly contains Telegram correspondence with Macron, has added to the political debate. Discussions about possible political alliances ahead of the 2027 presidential election have also featured prominently in the country's political agenda.

In contrast, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's approval rating has remained relatively stable. Some 20% of respondents gave his performance a positive assessment, just one percentage point lower than in the previous month.

According to YouGov, Macron's rating stood at 21% in October, while Lecornu's was 19%. The latest figures put the prime minister eight percentage points ahead of the president.