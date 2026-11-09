Israel Advances Settlement Expansion with New Tender Near Bethlehem
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have announced a tender covering 732 housing units in the Gvaot settlement, located west of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian government commission on Monday.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said the tender was published on Sunday and forms part of the initial stage of a broader plan to expand settlements across the Bethlehem governorate.
According to the commission, which referred to official Israel Land Authority records, the project предусматри construction of multistory residential buildings alongside commercial facilities and public institutions.
The bidding process is scheduled to open on Dec. 1, while Dec. 28 has been set as the final date for submitting offers.
In addition to the residential development, Israeli authorities released another tender covering plots intended for commercial activities, employment facilities and public buildings in the same area.
The commission said the two announcements point to a wider development strategy that goes beyond housing construction, incorporating economic and service-related infrastructure into the settlement expansion project.
It explained that the publication of tenders marks a significant administrative stage in advancing settlement plans that have already received approval. The process enables companies and developers to submit competing bids for contracts to develop the designated land.
A review of Israel Land Authority records by the commission found that Israeli authorities had issued at least 28 land tenders throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, between the start of 2026 and Nov. 8.
Eighteen of these tenders involved a combined 7,815 settlement housing units, while the remaining 10 were allocated to projects that did not involve residential construction.
Settlement expansion has continued to accelerate across the occupied West Bank through the enlargement of existing settlements, the creation of new outposts, the appropriation of Palestinian land and the demolition of Palestinian buildings.
Approximately 770,000 Israeli settlers currently reside in hundreds of settlements and outposts across the occupied West Bank, with around 250,000 living in East Jerusalem.
United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, adopted in 2016, states that Israeli settlements established in territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, have no legal validity and constitute a flagrant violation of international law.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said the tender was published on Sunday and forms part of the initial stage of a broader plan to expand settlements across the Bethlehem governorate.
According to the commission, which referred to official Israel Land Authority records, the project предусматри construction of multistory residential buildings alongside commercial facilities and public institutions.
The bidding process is scheduled to open on Dec. 1, while Dec. 28 has been set as the final date for submitting offers.
In addition to the residential development, Israeli authorities released another tender covering plots intended for commercial activities, employment facilities and public buildings in the same area.
The commission said the two announcements point to a wider development strategy that goes beyond housing construction, incorporating economic and service-related infrastructure into the settlement expansion project.
It explained that the publication of tenders marks a significant administrative stage in advancing settlement plans that have already received approval. The process enables companies and developers to submit competing bids for contracts to develop the designated land.
A review of Israel Land Authority records by the commission found that Israeli authorities had issued at least 28 land tenders throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, between the start of 2026 and Nov. 8.
Eighteen of these tenders involved a combined 7,815 settlement housing units, while the remaining 10 were allocated to projects that did not involve residential construction.
Settlement expansion has continued to accelerate across the occupied West Bank through the enlargement of existing settlements, the creation of new outposts, the appropriation of Palestinian land and the demolition of Palestinian buildings.
Approximately 770,000 Israeli settlers currently reside in hundreds of settlements and outposts across the occupied West Bank, with around 250,000 living in East Jerusalem.
United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, adopted in 2016, states that Israeli settlements established in territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, have no legal validity and constitute a flagrant violation of international law.
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