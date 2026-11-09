China Fires Back at Nvidia CEO Spy Allegations
(MENAFN) China on Monday strongly rejected allegations that its intelligence services sought to target Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, describing the claims as baseless accusations aimed at damaging the country's image.
“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
The response followed media reports that Nvidia had launched an internal investigation into whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation. The reports emerged after he acknowledged having an affair with a woman suspected by US officials of having ties to Chinese intelligence.
A report by a US newspaper, The New York Times, identified Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman associated with Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, as a suspected intelligence operative allegedly collecting information for Beijing on the US semiconductor giant.
Nvidia subsequently reaffirmed its support for Huang, saying its board maintained confidence in the CEO and his leadership team. The company also confirmed that Huang had pledged to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
The technology giant, which ranks among the world's most valuable companies, stressed that its board had no reason to believe its confidential information or national security interests had been compromised.
Nvidia further emphasized that Huang remained committed to continuing in his role as chief executive and leading the company.
“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
The response followed media reports that Nvidia had launched an internal investigation into whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation. The reports emerged after he acknowledged having an affair with a woman suspected by US officials of having ties to Chinese intelligence.
A report by a US newspaper, The New York Times, identified Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman associated with Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, as a suspected intelligence operative allegedly collecting information for Beijing on the US semiconductor giant.
Nvidia subsequently reaffirmed its support for Huang, saying its board maintained confidence in the CEO and his leadership team. The company also confirmed that Huang had pledged to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
The technology giant, which ranks among the world's most valuable companies, stressed that its board had no reason to believe its confidential information or national security interests had been compromised.
Nvidia further emphasized that Huang remained committed to continuing in his role as chief executive and leading the company.
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