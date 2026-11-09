Kremlin Says Ukraine Has Already Changed Geographically
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Ukraine's geographical situation had already changed, pointing to what he described as established realities on the ground.
Speaking during a briefing in Moscow, Peskov was commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent statement that Ukraine would have a "slightly different shape" once negotiations to end the war with Russia reach an agreement.
"As for the shape of Ukraine, in terms of geography it is already a different country. The realities on the ground are obvious, and hardly anyone can deny them," he said.
Addressing reports that European officials might participate in the upcoming negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Peskov stressed that the discussions would remain trilateral, involving Russia and Ukraine under US mediation.
"What will take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days is trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with US mediation. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the Americans have their own channels of communication with Europeans, and Ukrainians with Europeans," he noted.
He further suggested that European countries were developing a separate framework for coordination, while emphasizing that the Abu Dhabi discussions would retain their three-party format.
"And they, apparently, are building their own coordination mechanism. But I repeat once more: this is about trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi."
Peskov was also questioned about whether "de-nuclearization" could feature in a possible meeting involving the Russian, US and Chinese presidents in Shenzhen. He said the countries were currently exchanging suggestions and discussing potential subjects for the agenda.
"There is an exchange of proposals on the possible agenda of the meeting. The sides are exchanging views on this. There may be a wide variety of issues, and the meeting will in any case be interesting and will attract the attention of everyone in the world," he said.
When asked about a proposal from US envoy Jared Kushner to use the Russia-NATO Council as a platform for discussing security arrangements, Peskov declined to provide details, saying, "We will not discuss any models in public."
The Kremlin spokesman also commented on reports concerning Vadim Smagin, owner of the Altai-based company Bochkari, who was said to have sought temporary management rights over Coca-Cola's Russian assets. Peskov said the Kremlin was unaware of any such request.
"I do not know whether there was such a request," Peskov said. "Even if there was, we never comment on internal, official or working correspondence."
Separately, Peskov addressed the announcement by Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta that it would cease all operations and shut its Moscow editorial office effective Nov. 9. He rejected the suggestion that the decision marked the disappearance of independent media in Russia.
"It would be wrong to say that the era of independent Russian media is leaving," he said, arguing that the country's media environment remained diverse, increasingly multimedia-based and competitive.
He added that changes within the media sector were part of an ongoing process, with some outlets closing while new publications emerged to take their place.
"Of course, year after year some media stop existing and new ones take their place. This is an ordinary rotation process," he said.
Speaking during a briefing in Moscow, Peskov was commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent statement that Ukraine would have a "slightly different shape" once negotiations to end the war with Russia reach an agreement.
"As for the shape of Ukraine, in terms of geography it is already a different country. The realities on the ground are obvious, and hardly anyone can deny them," he said.
Addressing reports that European officials might participate in the upcoming negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Peskov stressed that the discussions would remain trilateral, involving Russia and Ukraine under US mediation.
"What will take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days is trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with US mediation. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the Americans have their own channels of communication with Europeans, and Ukrainians with Europeans," he noted.
He further suggested that European countries were developing a separate framework for coordination, while emphasizing that the Abu Dhabi discussions would retain their three-party format.
"And they, apparently, are building their own coordination mechanism. But I repeat once more: this is about trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi."
Peskov was also questioned about whether "de-nuclearization" could feature in a possible meeting involving the Russian, US and Chinese presidents in Shenzhen. He said the countries were currently exchanging suggestions and discussing potential subjects for the agenda.
"There is an exchange of proposals on the possible agenda of the meeting. The sides are exchanging views on this. There may be a wide variety of issues, and the meeting will in any case be interesting and will attract the attention of everyone in the world," he said.
When asked about a proposal from US envoy Jared Kushner to use the Russia-NATO Council as a platform for discussing security arrangements, Peskov declined to provide details, saying, "We will not discuss any models in public."
The Kremlin spokesman also commented on reports concerning Vadim Smagin, owner of the Altai-based company Bochkari, who was said to have sought temporary management rights over Coca-Cola's Russian assets. Peskov said the Kremlin was unaware of any such request.
"I do not know whether there was such a request," Peskov said. "Even if there was, we never comment on internal, official or working correspondence."
Separately, Peskov addressed the announcement by Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta that it would cease all operations and shut its Moscow editorial office effective Nov. 9. He rejected the suggestion that the decision marked the disappearance of independent media in Russia.
"It would be wrong to say that the era of independent Russian media is leaving," he said, arguing that the country's media environment remained diverse, increasingly multimedia-based and competitive.
He added that changes within the media sector were part of an ongoing process, with some outlets closing while new publications emerged to take their place.
"Of course, year after year some media stop existing and new ones take their place. This is an ordinary rotation process," he said.
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