Eurozone Investor Confidence Records Another Monthly Decline in November
(MENAFN) Investor confidence across the euro area weakened for a second consecutive month in November, although the latest drop was less severe than analysts had anticipated, according to figures released by Sentix on Monday.
The Frankfurt-based research institute reported that its Overall Investor Confidence Index fell by 0.3 points compared with October, reaching 2.4 points for November. The reading was nevertheless above market expectations, which had placed the index at 2.1 points.
The survey gathered responses from 1,025 investors between Nov. 5 and Nov. 7, including 220 institutional investors.
Meanwhile, the index measuring assessments of current economic conditions showed no movement, remaining at minus 3.3 points. However, the expectations component, which reflects investors' outlook over the following six months, declined to 8.3 points, marking its weakest reading since June 2026.
The continued negative evaluation of present economic conditions suggests that the eurozone has yet to overcome its ongoing period of economic weakness.
Several factors are continuing to create pressure on the region's economic outlook, including higher interest rates, expensive crude oil and persistent political uncertainty.
Germany, however, showed modest signs of improvement despite the broader deterioration in eurozone sentiment. The country's Sentix confidence indicator recovered slightly to minus 3.3 points following its decline in October.
Assessments of Germany's current economic situation also improved for a fifth consecutive month, climbing to minus 14 points. This represented the country's strongest reading since May 2023.
The Frankfurt-based research institute reported that its Overall Investor Confidence Index fell by 0.3 points compared with October, reaching 2.4 points for November. The reading was nevertheless above market expectations, which had placed the index at 2.1 points.
The survey gathered responses from 1,025 investors between Nov. 5 and Nov. 7, including 220 institutional investors.
Meanwhile, the index measuring assessments of current economic conditions showed no movement, remaining at minus 3.3 points. However, the expectations component, which reflects investors' outlook over the following six months, declined to 8.3 points, marking its weakest reading since June 2026.
The continued negative evaluation of present economic conditions suggests that the eurozone has yet to overcome its ongoing period of economic weakness.
Several factors are continuing to create pressure on the region's economic outlook, including higher interest rates, expensive crude oil and persistent political uncertainty.
Germany, however, showed modest signs of improvement despite the broader deterioration in eurozone sentiment. The country's Sentix confidence indicator recovered slightly to minus 3.3 points following its decline in October.
Assessments of Germany's current economic situation also improved for a fifth consecutive month, climbing to minus 14 points. This represented the country's strongest reading since May 2023.
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