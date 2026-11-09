Decisionhr Announces CEO Succession

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peter Newman Retires After Nearly 25 Years of Leadership and Will Continue to Serve as Chairman of the Board

Seasoned Risk and Insurance Executive Zeb Holt Appointed CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DecisionHR, a leading provider of professional employer organization (PEO) and HR outsourcing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses and a Coalesce Capital portfolio company, today announced that Zeb Holt has been named Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Peter Newman, who is retiring after nearly 25 years of leadership.

Newman joined DecisionHR in 2002 and guided the company from a development-stage business to one of the largest PEOs in the country, driving consistent organic growth, completing multiple acquisitions, delivering an exceptional client experience and building a remarkable workplace culture. He will continue to serve DecisionHR as Chairman of the Board and as an advisor to the executive team, and he will work closely with Holt to support a smooth transition.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead DecisionHR, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished,” said Newman.“None of it would have been possible without our talented team, our loyal clients and the partners who trusted us along the way. I'm confident the best is still ahead, and Zeb has the vision, experience and character to take DecisionHR to even greater heights.”

Holt brings more than 20 years of insurance, risk management and business leadership experience, with a longstanding focus on the PEO industry. Most recently, he served as Global CEO of Artex, where he led a large team across North America, Europe and Asia, providing insurance management and related services, including workers' compensation underwriting and program management for PEOs nationwide. Previously, he held leadership roles at Gallagher, including Regional Executive Vice President for Florida, where he acquired specialty PEO insurance brokerages and served as executive sponsor for the launch of the firm's national PEO practice group. He began his career advising PEOs on commercial insurance placement and risk management strategies before leading sales and underwriting teams at Artex Risk Solutions.

“Behind every growing business are dedicated people working hard to build something that matters,” said Holt.“DecisionHR gives business owners the expertise, resources and support to take care of their teams and move forward with confidence. I'm excited to work alongside the talented people at DecisionHR, carry forward the strong culture Peter has created and help advance the company's commitment to service and innovation.”

“Peter built DecisionHR into one of the most respected PEOs in the country, and we're grateful he'll stay closely involved as Chairman,” said Stephanie Geveda, Founder & Managing Partner at Coalesce Capital.“Zeb has spent his career serving the PEO industry, and his deep expertise in risk and insurance will be invaluable as he leads the company. We're excited to support him and the team as they build on DecisionHR's strong foundation and pursue its next phase of growth.”

About DecisionHR

DecisionHR is a national provider of PEO and HR outsourcing services, serving small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company helps clients streamline payroll, human resources, benefits and compliance through a scalable technology platform and dedicated expertise. For more information, visit .

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Coalesce has over $1.8 billion of regulatory assets under management and is dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies. The firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation. Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources, and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information, please visit Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn: @Coalesce.

Media Contacts

DecisionHR

Jordan Powers

(888) 828-5511

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Coalesce Capital

Ed Trissel / Kate Thompson / Kate Kelley

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at