GCM Grosvenor Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Results With GAAP Net Income Up 17%, Fee-Related Earnings Up 15%, And Adjusted Net Income Up 20% Year-Over-Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, today reported its results for the third quarter 2026.

GCM Grosvenor issued a detailed presentation of its results to the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor's website at .

The firm's Board of Directors also approved a $0.12 per share dividend payable on December 15, 2026 to shareholders on record December 1, 2026.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss GCM Grosvenor's financial results will be held today, Monday, November 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible via public webcast from the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor's website at , and a replay of the live broadcast will be available on the website soon after the call's completion.

The call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 330-6710 (toll-free) or (312) 471-1353 and using the passcode 7681282.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $98 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. Specializing in alternatives for more than 50 years, the firm serves a global institutional and individual client base through a team of approximately 570 professionals. GCM Grosvenor is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in the results above, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of our business across reporting periods and believes this information is useful to investors for the same reasons. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which we reconcile within the detailed presentation discussed above. Further, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these measurements in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures including net income (loss). We may calculate or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than other companies who report measures with the same or similar names, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable.

Share Repurchase Plan Authorization

GCMG's Board of Directors previously authorized a share repurchase plan, which may be used to repurchase shares of our outstanding Class A common stock and then outstanding warrants in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions including with employees or otherwise, as well as to retire (by cash settlement or the payment of tax withholding amounts upon net settlement) equity-based awards granted under the Company's Amended and Restated 2020 Incentive Award Plan (or any successor equity plan thereto). The Company is not obligated under the terms of plan to repurchase any of its Class A common stock or warrants, and the size and timing of these repurchases will depend on legal requirements, price, market and economic conditions and other factors. The plan has no expiration date and the plan may be suspended or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice. Any shares of Class A common stock repurchased as part of this plan will be canceled. Of the Company's $255.0 million total share repurchase authorization, $54.1 million remained available as of September 30, 2026.

Public Shareholders Contact

Stacie Selinger

...

312-506-6583

Media Contact

Dana Gorman

H/Advisors (on behalf of GCM Grosvenor)

...al

212-371-5999

Source: GCM Grosvenor