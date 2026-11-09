Novabridge Biosciences To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Conference details:
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presenters: Srishti Gupta, MD, MPP, Chief Executive Officer, NovaBridge and Jeffrey Nau, PhD, MMS, President and Chief Executive Officer, Visara
Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Time: 5:30 AM ET / 10:30 AM GMT
Webcast Registration Link: Here
9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one meetings
Presenters: Srishti Gupta, MD, MPP, Chief Executive Officer, NovaBridge and Chuck Silberstein, MD, MBA, Chief Financial Officer, NovaBridge
Date: Monday, November 30, 2026
Time: 12:55 PM ET
Webcast Registration Link: Here
Webcasts of the presentations will be accessible in the News & Events page of the NovaBridge website for 90 days.
About NovaBridge Biosciences
NovaBridge Biosciences ("NovaBridge") (NASDAQ: NBP) is a global biotechnology company focused on identifying, developing and maximizing the value of differentiated therapeutic assets. The Company advances programs through clinical development and pursues the financing and partnering strategies best suited to each opportunity.
NovaBridge's portfolio is led by givastomig, a Claudin 18.2 × 4-1BB bispecific antibody being developed for the potential treatment of gastrointestinal malignancies, and Visara, its majority-owned ophthalmology subsidiary. Through Visara, NovaBridge is building a diversified ophthalmology franchise designed to address unmet needs across diseases of the front and back of the eye.
NovaBridge's objective is to build a sustainable biotechnology company by repeatedly identifying differentiated innovation, advancing it efficiently, and bringing novel therapies to patients through the path best suited to each opportunity.
For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.
NovaBridge Investor & Media Contacts
Investors:
Bill Begien, SVP, Investor Relations
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Media Inquiries:
Eric Van Zanten, VP, Communications
+1-610-529-6219
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